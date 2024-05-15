A.R. Rahman Reconnects with Vaishali Samant for "Ranga Ranga" in Boney Kapoor's "Maidaan"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: Renowned music maestro A.R. Rahman, known for his exceptional musical compositions, has always had a special place for Vaishali Samant's voice in his heart. After Vaishali lent her voice to some of Rahman's iconic compositions in films like "Taal", "Lagaan", "Saathiya", and "Raanjhanaa", her voice left an indelible mark, akin to a photographic memory.

Recalling his association with Vaishali, Rahman reminisced, "I first worked with Vaishali during the recording of 'Taal' in 1998 at Audio Studios. Her rendition of 'Dil Hein Bechain' left a lasting impression on me. I had a photographic memory of her voice."

Recently, when Rahman was working on the music for Boney Kapoor's upcoming film, "Maidaan", starring Ajay Devgn, he felt the need for a voice that carried both a driving force and a nostalgic, melodic touch. It was then that Rahman decided to reconnect with Vaishali. She lent her voice to the song "Ranga Ranga", which has been receiving overwhelming love from music enthusiasts. The song has already crossed 20 million views on YouTube and is topping the musical chartbusters.

Explaining his decision to choose Vaishali's voice for "Ranga Ranga", Rahman said, "We wanted a voice with a driving factor, combined with nostalgia and a melodic touch. We recorded 'Ranga Ranga' a couple of times, and I'm glad it has been received so well. I am also very happy for her. I believe that after a decade, singers evolve into better artists, and this is a perfect time for Vaishali to showcase her talent to music lovers. I wish her all the best and look forward to working on many more projects together."

Vaishali Samant, a renowned singer from Maharashtra, has carved a niche for herself in the musical domain. With her soulful voice, she has not only won accolades but has also won the hearts of millions worldwide. Her popular number, "Aika Dajiba", created waves across the globe, and many of her songs have found a place in the memorable musical chartbusters, topping the lists time and again.

