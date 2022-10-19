Ara Lumiere wins the Social Impact Award at CNMI Sustainable Fashion Award in Milan

Ara Lumiere is a brand that has embarked its journey amplifying the true essence of growth and perseverance.

Bestowed the honour to be held as the first Indian that is the recipient of "The Social Impact Award at CNMI Sustainable Fashion Award" at "Milan Fashion Week 2022."

Especially on such an immensely important platform that staged awards for fashion legends right before Ara Lumiere was announced a winner of the highly prestigious award that has truly made this journey towards empowerment heard and rejoiced.

The ethos behind the brand is that incredibly beautiful, precious things can be born from the most difficult conditions. The project produces apparel and head couture, helping these women bring hope into their lives.

Ara Lumiere was presented the award by the highly influential actor and model, Indya Moore. At the iconic stage of Theatro Scalla. Accepted by the headstrong and adorned founder Kulsum Shadab Wahab, hand in hand with the empowering survivors, MARIA, VIJAY.

After a highly successful apparel launch Ara Lumiere is on a new pathway through its new collection "The Unbound" paying homage to the creative self expressionism even with the presence of turmoil and trauma that has changed the survivors responses and conduct towards the world.

Diving deep into the lines of their artwork, this collection projects a SURREAL representation of all the cuts and creases of tragic stories working along the torments, struggles faced by the body and mind when trauma dissociates emotion from the body. The bounding and UNBOUNDING in an un-systematic dysmorphia that confines as it weakens the state of emotional life and questions the identity.

