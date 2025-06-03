Arab Dreams: The Twin-Powered Success, Helping Businesses Expand to Saudi Arabia

Years ago, the process for foreigners to establish a business in Saudi Arabia was complex and difficult. Businessmen struggled with finding the right local sponsor, dealing with complex bureaucracy, meeting Saudization quotas, and understanding legal formalities. It was a challenging environment, but for two brothers based in Saudi Arabia for the past 20 years, it was an opportunity to create something meaningful. Arab Dreams was born out of the belief that no entrepreneur or businessman should have to struggle alone.

The Journey From a Two-Man Army to a Leading Business Consultancy in Saudi Arabia

“While working with our father in his various businesses, we faced many legal issues firsthand. Whenever we wanted to expand or start a new venture, it was very difficult to navigate the business setup framework at that time. We had to figure it all out on our own. That’s when we realized there was a gap—and we built Arab Dreams as a solution to that problem.” says Muneer Musthafa, CEO & Co-Founder of Arab Dreams.

From those small beginnings, Arab Dreams—one of the first business setup consultancies in Saudi Arabia—is now the country’s fastest-growing business setup consultant. Today, with over 100 professionals, a presence in five countries, and four established offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Buraidah, the company has helped more than 2,000 foreign businesses from 15+ countries set up operations across 20+ industries in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve seen firsthand how Saudi Arabia has transformed into one of the most business-friendly destinations in the world,” adds Ameer, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Arab Dreams. “And we’re proud to have played a role in helping entrepreneurs from different parts of the world succeed here.”

Simplifying Business Setup in Saudi Arabia

Arab Dreams simplifies the entire process of starting and running a business in Saudi Arabia. They offer a comprehensive suite of services, all under one roof, including company formation, legal compliance, tax and audit support, Premium residency assistance, and more.

“We’ve worked with businesses from various industries—tech startups, construction firms, food chains, event management companies—you name it,” Muneer shares. "Each journey is unique, but our commitment to client success remains constant."

Debunking Myths About Doing Business in Saudi Arabia

Many foreign entrepreneurs hesitate because of outdated perceptions. Ameer clarifies some common myths:

“People assume Saudi Arabia is only for oil-related businesses, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Vision 2030 has opened doors for industries like tourism, tech, logistics, and renewable energy.”

Another major misconception is that foreigners need a local sponsor. “That used to be the case, but today, MISA allows 100% foreign ownership in multiple sectors without a Saudi partner,” Ameer explains.

Business regulations were once seen as complex, but with the government’s digital transformation, processes are now streamlined. “Company registration, licensing, and compliance are easier than ever, and we guide entrepreneurs through every step.” he adds.

Key Lessons for Foreign Entrepreneurs Expanding to Saudi Arabia

With years of experience in the Saudi market, Muneer and Ameer have seen many entrepreneurs make common mistakes when setting up their businesses:

1. Overlooking the Legal & Regulatory Landscape

Many foreign investors dive in without fully understanding Saudi Arabia’s foreign investment laws. Failing to obtain the right licenses from the Ministry of Investment (MISA) or misunderstanding ownership rules can delay or derail your launch.

2. Choosing the Wrong Business Structure

Picking a business structure—LLC, branch office, or joint venture—without considering the industry, ownership goals, or tax implications can lead to operational and legal headaches down the line.

3. Poor Tax Planning

Not being aware of applicable taxes—like VAT (15%), corporate tax (20%) for non-GCC entities, and Zakat—can lead to compliance issues and unexpected financial burdens.

4. Underestimating Licensing & Government Processes

Expecting quick approvals without factoring in administrative delays can frustrate timelines. Not working with a knowledgeable local consultant often makes things slower and more complicated.

5. Skipping Market Research

Assuming your product or service will automatically succeed can be risky. Failing to analyze local demand, competition, and consumer behavior often leads to weak market fit and poor results.

6. Complications with Banking & Financial Setup

Foreign businesses sometimes struggle with local banking rules or incomplete documentation. Without local financial guidance, setting up accounts and managing transactions can become a major hurdle.

7. Trying to Do It All Without Local Support

One of the biggest mistakes is going solo. Skipping local partnerships or consultancy support can mean missed insights, longer timelines, and increased risk of non-compliance.

Aligning with Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is fueling rapid diversification, with heavy investment in non-oil sectors like technology, tourism, healthcare, and entertainment. With a $1.1 trillion economy, business-friendly reforms, tax incentives, and massive infrastructure projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Project, the country is a goldmine of opportunity for ambitious entrepreneurs and businessmen alike.

“We started Arab Dreams because we believed in the potential of Saudi Arabia. 10 years later, that belief has only grown stronger.” says Muneer

If you're looking to expand your business to Saudi Arabia, Arab Dreams is here to help—handling legalities, regulations, and strategy with local expertise to keep your business running smoothly and ahead of the curve.



