Arafath Sheikh, 12-Year-Old Karting Sensation from Pune, Wins Rotax Max National Championships; Set to Represent India at World Finals in Sarno, Italy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Crest Motorsports is thrilled to announce that Arafath Sheikh, a remarkable 12-year-old karting prodigy from Pune, has emerged victorious in the Rotax Max National Championships. His impressive win not only showcases his talent but also secures his spot to represent India at the prestigious World Finals taking place from October 18 to October 26 in Sarno, Italy.

Arafath's journey to the top was anything but easy. Over the past six months, he faced tough competition across five rounds of high-stakes kart racing. His unwavering dedication, consistent fitness training,sim training and relentless pursuit of excellence have culminated in making him the fastest go-kart race driver in the country today.

Mentored by his father, Sayeed Sheikh, who shares a deep passion for motorsports, Arafath has honed his skills at Pune Kartdrome, a race track owned by his father. Under his father's guidance, Arafath has developed into an exceptional driver and recently made history as the youngest driver to race for the Mumbai Falcons Racing Team, where he clinched their first championship in karting. His extraordinary talent has garnered him as a fully sponsored driver and the Indian hopes for next formula driver, paving the way for a promising future in motorsports with Mumbai Falcons a 4 times UAE champions in formula racing.

Arafath Sheikh's impressive track record includes an astonishing 27 national podiums and 5 international podiums. He has been 3 times micro vice- champion and 1 time okj vice champion.Notably, he is recognized as the youngest Asian driver to begin racing at the tender age of 6. Starting his racing career in the Bambino category in the UAE, Arafath has maintained an unbroken trajectory in the world of competitive karting ever since.

Arafath current coach and head tunner Paul Carr(Age 67) had come to provide assistance from the UK .He has worked with 21 formula 1 drivers in the past as well including big names as lando norris. Suresh and Nizam were directly involved with Paul Carr for getting Arafath win this national championships.

As he prepares for the World Finals in Sarno, Arafath is eager to showcase his skills on the international stage and make India proud. The entire Motorsports family and his supporters & sponsors are excited to cheer him on as he embarks on this incredible journey for the world finals.

Speaking to arafath he would also like to thank The Bishop's school camp for their support and blessings. His nutrition expert Aruna Prasad and physical trainer Dr Moses.

Join us in wishing Arafath Sheikh all the best at the World Finals as he represents team India on the global karting stage!

