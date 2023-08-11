Aranya Farms announces a unique concept: Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS)

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 11: Aranya Farm introduces a groundbreaking concept in the country: Farming as a Service (FaaS). With FaaS, Aranya takes agricultural innovation to the next level by utilizing cutting-edge AI and ML technology to cultivate and grow a variety of produce. This revolutionary approach empowers landowners to unlock the full potential of their farms without the burden of day-to-day operations. With its steadfast commitment to natural farming methods and the utilization of cutting-edge AI and ML-driven techniques, Aranya Farms is setting new standards for efficiency, precision, and environmental responsibility.

Aranya provides landowners with everything they need to farm successfully, from land management to crop cultivation to marketing and distribution—a win-win for both. Aranya Farm is a leading example of how technology is being used to transform agriculture. The technology enables close monitoring of the whole facility and plant growth, optimizes crop yields, and ensures the highest product quality. This innovative approach grants Aranya better control over production, supply chain management, and ultimately the quality of the product for consumers.

Aranya Farms takes great pride in its unwavering commitment to natural farming methods. By strictly avoiding harmful chemicals and embracing organic practices, we ensure that our products retain their natural purity and nutritional value. This dedication guarantees that our customers can enjoy our range of offerings, from the delectable purity of our organic A2 cow ghee and wild honey to the exceptional benefits of cordyceps, exotic vegetables, and herbs. It is important to mention here that Aranya has already taken a step forward and developed its own D2C platform, to sell the product directly to consumers.

Cordyceps, a remarkable ingredient cultivated at Aranya Farm, holds a special place in our product portfolio. It is a unique type of fungus known for its numerous health benefits and balancing properties. Renowned in traditional medicine, it is believed to enhance energy levels, support immune function, and promote overall well-being. Aranya Farms takes great care in cultivating premium-quality cordyceps, ensuring that our customers can experience their exceptional benefits.

Our A2 Cow Ghee comes from our own indigenous cows that naturally produce milk containing the A2 beta-casein protein. This protein is believed to be easier to digest and offers several health benefits to consumers. Our cows thrive in a nurturing environment and are nourished with a wholesome diet. The ghee is meticulously prepared using traditional methods, retaining its rich flavor, aroma, and nutritional value. With its unique taste and numerous health properties, Aranya Farms' A2 cow ghee is the perfect addition to a wholesome and balanced diet.

Our Organic Wild Honey is carefully sourced from pristine natural environments in our own beehives. Our wild honey is derived from nectar collected by bees from a diverse range of wildflowers, resulting in a rich and distinct flavour profile. Packed with antioxidants and other beneficial compounds, our organic wild honey provides a delicious and healthy alternative to refined sugars. We take pride in providing our customers with pure, unadulterated honey that preserves the natural goodness of the hive.

Aranya Farms specializes in cultivating a wide range of exotic vegetables, bringing a delightful variety to your culinary experiences. Our dedicated team meticulously nurtures these vegetables to ensure optimum growth and flavour. We prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly practices, allowing you to savor the goodness of nature while contributing to a greener future.

"We are confident that FaaS will redefine the landscape of modern farming. We offer flexible compensation arrangements, such as fees or revenue shares, to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership. With FaaS, we are paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous agricultural future in India," stated Mayank Gupta, the Managing Director of Aranya Farms.

"With a versatile approach, Aranya Farms caters to both the B2B and B2C markets, enabling businesses and individuals to experience the finest sustainable agriculture. Whether you are a conscious consumer seeking wholesome and ethically grown products or a business looking to partner with a reliable supplier, Aranya Farms is your trusted destination," said Ayesha Gupta and Isha Agarwal, the co-founders of Aranya Farm.

It is important to note here that because of our high-quality products and innovative techniques, we have been able to establish partnerships with FMCG companies, both domestically and internationally. We are proud to be able to export our products to other countries and supply FMCG, event companies, and Hotels that share our commitment to sustainability and quality. We have already engaged with many organizations to supply our products directly to them and thus become their preferred partners. For floriculture, we have tied up with hotels and other organizations, and for farm snacks, with hyper-marts and other modern retail channels. Because we have the production and cultivation of high-quality products and a robust supply chain, we are confident we can exceed your expectations.

Aranya Farm is proud to operate under the prestigious Prabhatam Group, a renowned conglomerate with diversified interests in media, real estate, aviation, and infrastructure. With a strong legacy of excellence and a commitment to innovation, the Prabhatam Group has established itself in a strong position in its respective industries. The establishment of Aranya Farm by the Prabhatam Group reflects the group's visionary approach and commitment to diversification. As Aranya Farm continues to grow and expand, it remains guided by the principles and values the Prabhatam Group upholds, setting new standards of excellence in sustainable farming and contributing to a greener, healthier future for all.

Website : https://www.aranyafarm.in/

Social media handle : https://www.instagram.com/officialaranyafarm/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor