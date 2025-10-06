Arbaaz Khan, Ayesha Zaki & Arman Khan Grace the Grand Trailer Launch of Hard-Hitting Social Awareness Short Film 'Safe Community Safe World' in Dubai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: The trailer of the much-anticipated social awareness short film Safe Community Safe World, starring Arbaaz Khan and Ayesha Zaki, was launched with grandeur at the Hilton, Dubai. Produced and directed by Dubai-based filmmaker Ayesha Zaki under her banner Tinsel Town Films, the thought-provoking film features a stellar cast led by Arbaaz Khan, Ayesha Zaki, and debutant actor Arman Khan. The trailer launch was graced by the lead stars along with the ensemble cast and distinguished guests.

Marking her debut as an actress, Ayesha Zaki, who is also the producer and director of the film, essays the role of a social activist and shares the screen with Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. The film also features Arman Khan (Director, WeTel Group), alongside Manas Vilas, Mandy Walia, Padma Ramchandran, Hania Reggi, and child actress Lyra Singh.

Shot bilingually in Hindi and English, Safe Community Safe World is designed to connect with a wider audience and highlights the overlooked dangers of carelessly discarding sharp objects, such as broken glass, in public spaces. It explores how these seemingly small actions can have devastating effects on sanitation workers and stray animals, who suffer silently as victims of negligence. Directed by the versatile Ayesha Zaki, the film also marks her acting debut alongside Arbaaz Khan. Balancing her dual role as director and actress, Ayesha brings both creative vision and emotional depth to the project, furthering her commitment to socially impactful cinema.

When asked about the project, Arbaaz Khan shared, "This is my second collaboration with Ayesha, and it has once again been a truly enriching experience. The trailer itself gives audiences a glimpse of how powerful and meaningful this story is. Ayesha is very precise in her visionshe knows exactly what she wants from her team and brings a sharp attention to detail. Working with her always feels purposeful, and being part of a film that highlights such an important social issue is deeply fulfilling."

Speaking about the trailer launch of the film, the 'OTT Queen' Ayesha Zaki shared, "Launching the trailer of this film in such a grand way is truly special for me. As both a filmmaker and a debut actress, I feel a deep connection to this story, which reflects a social issue close to my heart. Portraying a social activist on screen was an intensely personal experience, and sharing this journey with Arbaaz Khan makes it even more meaningful. The warm response at the launch motivates me to continue creating cinema that entertains while raising awareness and reminding us of the shared responsibility we all carry."

The grand evening was made even more special as Ayesha Zaki was honored with the award for Best Social Filmmaker by Zee Media in association with WeTel World at the Zee Gulf Green Summit & Awards 2025.

With cinematography by Anees Abdul Azeem and a story penned by Rashmi Zafran, the film blends realism with emotional depth, furthering Zaki's mission of using cinema as a medium for positive change. Following the success of her previous project The World is in Our Hands, Ayesha continues to create content that inspires awareness and responsibility.

The official release date and streaming platforms for Safe Community Safe World are yet to be announced, but the anticipation following the trailer launch has already set high expectations for the film.

