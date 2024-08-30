Arbaaz Khan showers blessings in Idyaboosters music launch

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 30: Bollywood witnessed a spectacular night filled with music, glamour, and star power at the grand launch of three highly anticipated songs, produced by the esteemed Sitaram. The event, directed by the talented Okshravan, was held at a lavish venue and attracted numerous celebrities from the industry. The main guest of the evening was none other than Bollywood superstar Arbaaz Khan, whose presence added immense prestige and excitement to the occasion.

The first song, "Billboard," is a vibrant track that features the multi-talented Giri G as the singer, rapper, and composer. Giri G has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style and catchy beats. "Billboard" is an energetic song that blends rap and pop, promising to be an instant hit among fans. Giri G's dynamic performance at the launch event had everyone grooving to the beat.

The second song, "Mahiya Vey," is a soulful melody sung by the talented Ajay Keswani and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Featuring Piyush Tiwari and Raina Basnet, the song beautifully captures the essence of love and longing. Directed by Okshravan, "Mahiya Vey" is a perfect addition to any romantic playlist. Ajay Keswani's live performance of the song at the launch left the audience spellbound, with many fans cheering and applauding his heartfelt rendition.

The third song, "Daaga," is an intense and dramatic track starring Piyush Tiwari and Urvashi Apsara, featuring Giri G. Directed by Okshravan with cinematography by Kundan, "Daaga" is brought to life by the powerful vocals of Harshit Chauhan. The song's gripping narrative and stunning visuals captivated the audience, making it one of the highlights of the night. The live rendition by Harshit Chauhan added an extra layer of emotion, leaving the crowd mesmerized.

The event was nothing short of a grand celebration, with numerous Bollywood celebrities gracing the occasion. Arbaaz Khan, the brother of Salman Khan, made a special appearance to support the team behind the songs. His arrival created a buzz among the attendees, and he was welcomed with great enthusiasm.

Arbaaz Khan took the stage to express his admiration for the fresh talent behind these musical creations. In his speech, he said, "It's wonderful to see such fresh and talented artists bringing new music to Bollywood. I wish them all the best for their journey ahead." His words of encouragement were met with thunderous applause, and his presence added a touch of prestige to the event.

The launch event, under the expert guidance of producer Sitaram and director Okshravan, was a huge success, with "Billboard," "Mahiya Vey," and "Daaga" receiving widespread praise from the attendees. With such a positive response, these songs are expected to climb the charts and become fan favourites in no time.

All in all, it was a night to remember, filled with great music, star-studded appearances, and the promise of more exciting things to come in Bollywood music.

