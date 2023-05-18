Arbitrum and Polygon continue to struggle, While Big Eyes Coin looks unstoppable

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/ATK): In the crypto market, developers are releasing innovative new projects to tackle problems with existing currencies. Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) are two such coins that have aimed to offer an alternative solution to some of Ethereum's (ETH) stumbling points, but as their uptake has not been what the creators expected, many are turning to new possibilities, like Big Eyes Coin (BIG). As more investors are looking for what is new and exciting in crypto, presales such as BIG are gaining a lot of traction and interest in the market.

Failing to Inspire: Arbitrum

Arbitrum (ARB) is a layer 2 scaling solution created by Offchain Labs for the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, with the aim to enhance transaction speeds, improve scalability, and reduce confirmation times. ARB uses a rollup system to bundle multiple transactions into one, which has the effect of reducing pressure on the Ethereum (ETH) network, thereby reducing transaction times whilst offering lower transaction costs. While ARB is designed to partner effortlessly with the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, supporting smart contracts and being compatible with Ethereum (ETH) applications, the level of user engagement with ARB has not quite reached the heights that developers anticipated. Because of this, the price for ARB has experienced some difficulties, dropping a further 5% this week, with many analysts speculating that it may continue to dwindle.

Suffocated by Competition: Polygon

Polygon (MATIC) is another layer 2 scaling solution created for Ethereum (ETH), with similar aims to Arbitrum (ARB) of challenging issues like transaction speeds, scalability, and even tackling the high gas prices of Ethereum (ETH). Again, the uptake of MATIC has not been where its developers have wanted it to be, and despite its ability to enable cross-chain communication with blockchain networks like the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum blockchain, MATIC has struggled to dominate its competitors and reign supreme.

Turning Heads: Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a newcomer to the crypto scene, which has been establishing itself firmly as a true competitor in the market. Having had a wildly successful presale, raising a current total of $35.55 million and showing no signs of slowing, BIG's presale stage is set to end on the 3rd of June. Offering a highly marketable and attractive investment prospect, BIG is expected to not struggle with the levels of uptake that Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) have experienced. BIG has been garnering attention due to a number of different features and benefits that it offers, including no buy taxes, no sell taxes, and no fees, as well as the community-driven aspect of the coin, with 80% of all coins becoming available immediately when launched.

Many coins in the crypto market aim to make a splash, but unfortunately become lost in the ocean, and it appears that Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) are two such currencies in which the ideas are more exciting than the reality. While this risk is an intrinsic part of cryptocurrency trading, by analysing the presale stages of new coins you can make solid predictions about their future, and the bright future of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seems a very exciting prospect.

