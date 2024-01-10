"Arcelor Mittal to build world's single largest steel manufacturing site at Hazira by 2029" says Laksmi Mittal at VGGS

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : On the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Lakshmi Mittal, Chairperson of ArcelorMittal, commended the event's institutionalised structure, rooted in ideas, imagination, and process continuity.

Reflecting on his visit in September the previous year, Mittal shared insights into Prime Minister Modi's visionary theme for the summit, 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future,' predicting that it would significantly elevate India's pride on the global stage.

Mittal said, "I had come here in September last year for Vibrant Gujarat. PM Modi then briefed us on how this mega-global event has institutionalised structure on the basis of ideas, imagination and process continuity. The PM had then said that India's pride will increase with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future".

Lakshmi Mittal highlighted the Hazira expansion, inaugurated by PM Modi in 2021, as a pivotal project. He outlined the ambitious timeline for the expansion, with phase one expected to be completed by 2026.

Mittal also revealed that the second phase, marked by a substantial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing, is projected to conclude by 2029.

Once fully operational, the expanded facility is set to become the world's largest plant, producing an impressive 24 million tons of steel.

Mittal said, "Hazira expansion was inaugurated in PM in 2021. Phase one will be completed by 2026. 2nd phase MoU signed, will be completed by 2029 and will produce 24 mn ton steel and it will become the world's biggest plant."

The chairperson of ArcelorMittal expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasising its significant role in the global steel industry.

"Not just steel, Arcelor Mittal is investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen as well" Lakshmi Mittal added.

The expansion aligns with India's commitment to industrial growth and positions ArcelorMittal at the forefront of major players in the steel sector.

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit unfolds, it serves as a platform not only for business interactions but also as a stage for industry leaders like Lakshmi Mittal to showcase their commitment to India's economic development and global prominence.

Mittal's positive remarks during the summit underscore the confidence and optimism prevalent among global investors and industrialists participating in this prestigious event.

