ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India appoints Dr. Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

Surat-Hazira, (Indai), February 21, 2024: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steelmakers – has reported the appointment of Dr. Arvind Bodhankar as its Chief Sustainability Officer.

In his new role, Dr. Bodhankar will lead the sustainability agenda for AM/NS India, focusing on defining and implementing medium and long-term actions for decarbonisation, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing the climate agenda of the organisation.

Dr. Bodhankar was formerly Executive Director – ESG & Chief Risk Officer at Dalmia Bharat Group. There, he led the sustainability and risk management functions, overseeing initiatives for renewable energy, circular economy, carbon capture, and green building projects.

With over three decades of experience in diverse manufacturing and carbon-intensive industries including petrochemicals, fertilisers, steel, cement and automotive, Dr. Bodhankar has been in leadership roles in operations, quality & quality systems, health, safety and environment. He has also led the Sustainability agenda for leading manufacturing companies.

WIM VAN GERVEN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS INDIA), said: “Dr. Arvind Bodhankar brings extensive experience and expertise in sustainability and risk management. He will be instrumental in driving sustainability agenda forward in the company as we implement growth strategies to meet the evolving needs of the nation.”

AM/NS India targets a reduction in emissions intensity by 20% by 2030 with a roadmap of actions across the entire value chain of steel production, including bolstering renewable energy to meet 100% of grid electricity needs, increasing the recycling of scrap steel over two-fold through new and enhanced sourcing and processing facilities, and driving operational efficiencies with new technology improvements.

