ARCH College of Design and Business Holds 22nd Convocation Ceremony

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] October 10: ARCH College of Design and Business conducted its 22nd convocation ceremony, recognizing the achievements of 120 students from various streams, including Fashion, Jewellery, Interior, Communication, and Product Design. The event marked a significant milestone in the students’ educational journey, with certificates awarded to those who successfully completed their respective courses.

The convocation ceremony was graced by industry experts, with Ajay Chopra, Director of Crayons Advertising, serving as the chief guest. Other esteemed guests included Ashish Kala, Chairperson of IIID Jaipur Regional Chapter, Sunil Jain, President of the Federation of Rajasthan Handicraft Exporters (FORHEX), and Alok Sonkia, President of Jaipur Jewellers Association.

The convocation featured graduates from diverse programs, including Bachelor of Design (B.Des) in Fashion, Jewellery, Interior, Communication, and Product Design, along with Masters in Design and Entrepreneurship in Fashion, Jewellery, and Interior Design.

During the convocation, seven students were also recognized for their exemplary performance. Anushka Khemani and Sushila, from the Fashion Design program, were honored with the Best Student in Overall Performance award. In the Interior Design stream, Rashi Sharma, Vishal Agarwal, Shweta Bhootra, and Shubhangi Agarwal were acknowledged with Best Student in Overall Performance. Rupal Choudhary, from the Jewellery Design program, was named the Most Innovative Student.

Ajay Chopra, Director of Crayons Advertising, addressed the graduates, saying, “Original ideas are born from determination, and meeting deadlines is essential in every task. Design is a language that has the power to shape a better future. It's not just about skills; it's a mindset applicable to all walks of life.”

Sunil Jain, President of the Federation of Rajasthan Handicraft Exporters (FORHEX), urged students to recognize their strengths and limitations. “Don't take on projects you're not confident about. Jaipur is an innovation hub for the textile industry and heritage, and you have the potential to leave your mark,” he remarked.

Ashish Kala, Chairperson of the IIID Jaipur Regional Chapter, encouraged graduates to become storytellers through their designs. “Designs should not only be aesthetically pleasing but also functional for end users. Patience and perseverance are key in the design industry,” he said.

Alok Sonkia, President of the Jaipur Jewellers Association, reflected on the cultural significance of jewellery design, stating, “Jewellery design is a reflection of art, culture, and heritage. Today's designers have the opportunity to carry this legacy forward. Each piece of jewellery tells a story, and it's important to present it meaningfully.”

In addition to the student accolades, several staff members were honored for their outstanding contributions. Hiten Noonwal, Deputy Head of Fashion Design and Foundation Studies, received the “Empower Award” for his efforts in inspiring and empowering students. Sheetal Karamchandani, HR and Admin Manager, was awarded the “Co-Create Award”. Kailash Kalot, from Admin Support, was recognized with the “Evolve Award”.

Archana Surana, Founder and Director of ARCH College of Design and Business, delivered a motivating closing speech, saying, “Today marks a significant achievement for our students as they embark on their professional journeys, equipped with the knowledge and skills gained at ARCH. Our mission of nurturing creativity and innovation remains at the heart of everything we do. We are immensely proud of each graduate, and we believe they will make a meaningful impact in their respective fields.”

Arch College of Design and Business stands as a leading institution in design education, recognized for its innovative curriculum and hands-on learning approach. Over the past 25 years, the college has cultivated a reputation for excellence, blending creativity with practical skills to produce industry-ready professionals. With a strong focus on real-world projects, internships, and global partnerships, Arch College provides students with a well-rounded education that prepares them to excel in the competitive fields of design and business.

Attracting talent from across India and Nepal, the college fosters a vibrant and diverse learning environment that encourages the exchange of ideas and collaboration. This pluralistic setting, combined with opportunities for international exposure, equips students with the global perspective and expertise needed to thrive in the design industry. Arch College's commitment to academic rigor and industry engagement ensures that its graduates are not only prepared for successful careers but are also leaders in shaping the future of design.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor