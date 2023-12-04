Arch College of Design collaborates with Manchester Metropolitan University, UK

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4: ARCH College of Design and Business collaborates with Manchester Metropolitan University, UK, ushering in a new era of global education. This pioneering initiative aims to revolutionize the educational landscape by providing unparalleled opportunities for students seeking international degrees in design disciplines.

During the interactive session, MMU experts Dr Rachelle Viader Knowles, Faculty Head of International, Dr. Patsy Perry, Reader in Fashion Marketing, Ms. Rachel Kelly, Senior Lecturer at MMU & International Lead for Design, Mr. Joe Duffy, Senior Lecturer in BA (Hons) Filmmaking and the International Lead for SODA, and Ms Prachi Hajela, Country Manager – India discussed the fast-track journey to international degrees. They illuminated the transformative power of global education, spotlighting its role in cultivating a worldwide perspective amidst today’s competitive landscape. The session underscored how international education shapes adept design professionals, attuned to current trends.

At the core of this collaboration lie the Progression and Articulation Agreements between ARCH and MMU, facilitating ARCH students’ seamless transition to internationally acclaimed degrees in various design domains such as Fashion, Interiors, Graphics, Photography, Digital Design, and Product Design. This pathway not only ensures swift progression but also proves cost-effective owing to exclusive bursaries and scholarships extended to deserving candidates.

Going beyond theoretical discourse, this partnership extends into practical realms through the joint project ‘Improvise Boundaries.’ This collaborative endeavor showcases a fusion of innovative ideas from ARCH and MMU, setting the stage for a cross-cultural exchange of cutting-edge design concepts.

This partnership heralds a new chapter in our commitment to providing a globally relevant and future-ready design education,” remarked Archana Surana, Founder and Director of ARCH College of Design and Business. “Our association with Manchester Metropolitan University opens doors to an expansive world of opportunities for aspiring design professionals.”

ARCH College of Design and Business invites passionate individuals to embark on an enriching global educational journey where collaboration with MMU serves as a gateway to a comprehensive and transformative design education.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor