Arch College redefines Global Design education with international collaborations and student achievements

New Delhi (India), January 10: Arch College of Design and Business is making waves in the education world by collaborating with Manchester Metropolitan University, UK. This partnership aims to provide exciting opportunities for students seeking international degrees in design disciplines.

During an interactive session, experts from Manchester Metropolitan University discussed the fast-track journey to international degrees. They emphasized the transformative power of global education in shaping adept design professionals, attuned to current trends. At the core of this collaboration are Progression and Articulation Agreements, facilitating Arch students’ seamless transition to internationally acclaimed degrees in various design domains.

Beyond theory, the partnership extends into practical realms through the joint project ‘Improvise Boundaries,’ showcasing a fusion of innovative ideas from Arch and MMU.

Archana Surana, Founder and Director of Arch College, remarked, “This partnership heralds a new chapter in our commitment to providing a globally relevant and future-ready design education.”

In another international endeavor, Archana Surana, representing India at the Cumulus Executive Board, attended the Cumulus Beijing Conference 2023 at the Central Academy of Fine Arts. During the session, she highlighted the need for women’s support in the design ecosystem during sessions she chaired. She also showcased ARCH students’ work, contributing to the theme of ‘Narratives of Love.’ Additionally, she delivered a keynote session on the Wellbeing of Design at Xiamen University, marking ARCH’s presence on the international platform.

In a moment of pride, Arch College announces the graduation of four Graphic Design students – Shubham Dutta, Piyush Devangan, Umme Aimon, and Saransh Mudgil – from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN). These accomplished individuals earned their BA/MA degrees in Graphic Design as part of Arch College’s International Study Program.

Arch College, in collaboration with Pearson, continues to deliver diverse educational experiences, accredited to provide BTEC Level 5 HND qualifications. This commitment reflects Arch College’s dedication to producing skilled professionals and offering global education opportunities.

Arch College takes immense pride in nurturing talented individuals and equipping them for successful careers in the global design landscape. The accomplishments of these students underscore the institution’s pivotal role in shaping the future leaders of the design industry.

