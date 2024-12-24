Archies Partners with Al Hasnae Gifts for GCC Expansion, Marks Entry into the Middle East

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: Archies, India's legacy brand in the social expression and gifting industry, has announced the expansion in GCC market through a strategic partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for Archies as it launches operations in the UAE and plans further expansions into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, establishing a robust presence across the Middle East.

Having recently commenced operations in the UAE, Archies' products are now widely available through leading omnichannel retail platforms, reaffirming its commitment to delivering premium gifting solutions tailored to the region. Partnering with Al Hasnae Gifts, a renowned name in the GCC gifting industry, has facilitated Archies' seamless integration into established retail networks, including Carrefour (MAF Retail), ADCOOP outlets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and Union Co-op locations across Dubai.

This expansion reflects Archies' vision to bring thoughtfully designed products to global customers, ensuring accessibility through physical and online retail channels. For Al Hasnae Gifts, the collaboration represents an opportunity to elevate the gifting experience for Middle Eastern consumers, emphasizing meaningful connections and memorable moments.

"We are delighted to join hands with Al Hasnae Gifts for our GCC expansion," said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director, Archies. "This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to spread joy and strengthen emotional connections through thoughtful gifting. The GCC region is a dynamic market with immense potential, and we are excited to bring Archies' signature gifting range to a new audience. We are pleased that the NRI community can now rediscover the nostalgia of Archies and exchange heartfelt gifts, especially during festivals, which hold such deep significance for them. We anticipate generating AED 7-8 million in revenue during the first year of this collaboration."

Echoing this enthusiasm, Al Hasnae .S, CoFounder, Al Hasnae Gifts commented, "Cherish life's most precious moments with Al Hasnae - where every gift tells a story. Our partnership with Archies aligns with our vision of curating heartfelt gifting experiences for customers across the GCC region."

Archies is poised to extend its operations into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, offering an expanded array of high-quality gifting solutions. This partnership ensures a robust supply chain, enhanced market reach, and a seamless shopping experience for customers, both in-store and online. Together, Archies and Al Hasnae Gifts are committed to redefining the gifting landscape in the GCC, enabling customers to celebrate and cherish life's special moments like never before.

About Archies

Archies Limited operates a chain of stores that sell greeting cards and gifts for the past 45 years. The company retails photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfumes, stuffed toys, and other gifts. Archies has grown with the spread of modern culture, increasing urbanization, and improving standards of living. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal across all age groups and demographics. The company has established exemplary mastery over its large network of distributors, retailers, and franchisees, with a conscious focus on targeting malls and other prime retail spaces for store openings. Archies Limited currently operates 325 exclusive outlets across 15 states and 66 cities.

Website Link: https://archiesonline.com/

About of AlHasnae Gifts

Al Hasnae Gifts is a premier destination for exquisite and thoughtfully curated gifts. We specialize in offering a diverse range of high-quality products designed to celebrate life's most cherished moments. With a commitment to excellence, creativity, and customer satisfaction, Al Hasnae Gifts brings elegance and joy to every occasion.

Website Link: https://www.alhasnaegifts.com/

