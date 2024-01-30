Archies Unveils Heart-warming Digital Campaign #ArchiesHaiToValentineHai

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 30: Archies, the quintessential brand synonymous with expressions of love, unveils its digital campaign for Valentines, #ArchiesHaiToValentineHai, just in time for the season of romance.

The heart-warming narrative unfolds with the tale of a young man ensnared in the chaos of life, inadvertently forgetting the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day. As his beloved is left understandably disheartened, an unexpected hero emerges in the form of his wise and seasoned father. Proposing a timeless remedy, the father advises a visit to Archies, urging his son to select a thoughtful gift from the store to mend the momentarily broken heart.

The campaign's essence is beautifully encapsulated in the tag line: "Archies Hai To Valentine Hai" - a sentiment that resonates with the very foundation of Archies. Since its inception, Archies has been a trailblazer in crafting cards and gifts that weave seamlessly into countless love stories. Archies is not merely a brand; it symbolizes love and timeless expressions.

"Archies Hai To Valentine Hai because Archies has been weaving the threads of love since the inception of the company. Our cards and gifts have borne witness to countless love stories, and we take immense pride in being a part of those special moments," said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director at Archies.

This digital campaign is more than just a celebration of love; it serves as a poignant reminder that a heartfelt gesture has the power to heal any rift, especially when packaged in the signature warmth of Archies. With a diverse array of gifts and cards tailored for every expression of love, Archies ensures that no heartfelt apology goes unnoticed. In matters of the heart, Archies stands as the timeless choice. With Archies, every love story becomes a timeless tale.

Archies has been a pioneer in the art of expressing emotions through cards, gifts, and other merchandise. With a rich history that spans decades, Archies has become an integral part of celebrations, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

