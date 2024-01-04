Archtrix to be a game changer for architects and interior designers in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 4: Mountain Monk Consulting, a leading business management consultant in Surat, is all set to revolutionise the architectural landscape in India with Archtrix, a pioneering event dedicated to the business aspects of architecture and interior design.

Being organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Surat, on January 6, Archtrix will be a landmark event with over 250 leading architects and interior designers. A stellar lineup of industry leaders and experts will share their invaluable insights into the business side of architectural ventures at the event themed “How to Scale Up Your Practice”.

Ashfaq Calcuttawala, Promoter of Mountain Monk Consulting, said, “Archtrix is a first-of-its-kind event in south Gujarat that is focused on growing the practice of architects. Until now, there has not been any such event that has brought together so many elite architects for sharing their insights and experiences into scaling up their practice. The knowledge-sharing and networking opportunity will help the younger architects and aspiring professionals a great deal. At Mountain Monk Consulting, we aim to help 150 architects scale up in the next five years, and Archtrix will play the role of a catalyst in making it happen.”

Renowned architect Ar. Jayesh Hariyani will deliver the keynote address and share his insights into scaling up architectural practices. Archtrix will also feature a panel of distinguished architects such as Ar. Sanjay Josshi from The Blackink, Ar. Snehal Shah from EssTeam, Ar. Abhishek Bhansali from Span Design Organisation, and Ar. Dinesh Suthar from Design Work Group, among others. Ar. Vishal Shah from Aangan Architects will be the moderator.

The equally impressive Developer Panel will include Keyur Kheni from Hindva Group, Adarsh Patel from Sangini Group, and Bhavesh Sanghavi from SnS Developers. Ar. Jignesh Modi from Jignesh Modi & Associates will moderate the panel discussion, exploring the distinctions between architects and the qualities developers seek in them.

Archtrix is an unmissable opportunity for professionals looking to enhance their business acumen, network with industry peers, and engage in collaborative discussions.

For event details and registration, visit www.mountainmonk.in or call +91 7984040819.

