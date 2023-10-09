Arctech Showcases Stellar Solar Tracker Products at REI Expo 2023

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 9: Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solution provider, attended the Renewable Energy India Expo 2023 (REI Expo) in New Delhi. The expo is the largest international renewable energy professional exhibition in South Asia, spanning three days.

At the exhibition, the solar tracking system SkyLine II, as a star product launched by Arctech was grandly unveiled. SkyLine II is a flagship product with a peculiar edge in the Indian market. The first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with a synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction. The synchronous multi-point drive mechanism technology rigidifies the tracker to the point of enabling 0deg wind stow mode, hence reducing the difference of wind pressure and post loads between the exterior and interior of the PV plant. By doing so, Skyline II enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction.

DEEPLY CULTIVATE THE INDIA MARKET FOR 7 YEARS

The company's journey in India began in 2015, and it completed remarkable accomplishments, most notably the successful completion of numerous Giga projects. Notable among these were the awe-inspiring 1.7GW project in 2020 and the monumental 2.8GW project in 2022. According to 2022 India PV Tracker Market Shares from Wood Mackenzie, Arctech firmly ranks among the Top 3 in the India market.

"Arctech has been illuminating India for the past seven remarkable years, driven by a vision to harness the power of the sun and provide innovative solutions that contribute to a greener and cleaner India," said Gail Chen, CEO of Arctech India and Jash Energy. "Over the years, we have witnessed the remarkable growth and transformation of the solar energy industry in India, and Arctech has been at the forefront of this revolution. In this year's REI, Arctech once again showcased its advanced solar tracking technology - SkyLine II, attracting lots of visitors, clients, and friends. REI also provides us with a good opportunity to engage with clients, friends, partners, and industry players, we expect to see you again next year!"

REALIZING LOCALIZED PRODUCTION IN INDIA

Arctech's unwavering commitment to localized production in India was showcased through the operational excellence of its joint venture factory, Jash Energy, which, since its inception in August 2022, has boasted an astounding annual capacity of 3GW. Gail also placed particular emphasis on the company's unwavering customer-centric approach, which has been instrumental in driving increased energy generation, facilitating a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, and fostering job creation throughout India. Arctech's cutting-edge solar tracking solutions have played an instrumental role in spearheading the nation's transition towards widespread adoption of clean and sustainable energy. In response to the dynamic changes within policy frameworks, Arctech proactively established a joint venture factory exclusively dedicated to solar trackers within India, aligning seamlessly with the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI).

ABOUT ARCTECH

Arctech (SSE-STAR: 688408) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of intelligent solar trackers, fixed-tilt structures and BIPV systems for utility-scale and commercial solar PV projects worldwide. As of June 2023, Arctech has supplied over 55GW of tracking and racking systems to nearly 1,500 PV plants in 40 countries, thanks to its extensive marketing networks with offices in China, Japan, India, the U.S., Spain, Australia, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia and Argentina.

Learn more at https://www.arctechsolar.us/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241234/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241235/image_2.jpg

