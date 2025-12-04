Ardent Privacy launches enhanced capabilities to enable companies with compliance for India's new privacy regulation DPDPA

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Ardent Privacy, an end-to-end privacy technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of TurtleShield 4.0, the latest version of its flagship privacy and data security automation platform. The release comes at a critical moment as organisations seek to operationalise the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and automate compliance.

Ardent Privacy has been supporting leading enterprises in India for over 3 years, such as HDFC Bank, Anchanto, HPCL and others, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of security and privacy automation solutions for India.

Understanding the DPDPA: India's New-Age Privacy Law

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), passed in 2023 and being enforced in phases starting Nov 13, 2025, marks India's first comprehensive data protection framework. The law governs how organisations collect, process, store, and handle personal data of Indian citizens. The Act introduces significant financial penalties, with fines up to ₹250 crore for non-compliance, improper consent mechanisms, or failure to implement security safeguards.

Operationalising DPDPA: The Challenge

As organisations prepare for DPDPA compliance, moving from regulatory awareness to actionable operational technology and automation has become a significant priority. Operationalisation requires translating legal obligations into repeatable processes across departments, including:

- Conducting Privacy Impact assessments, ensuring organisation-wide accountability and maintaining a unified compliance posture

- Automated Data Discovery (Data Bill of Materials) and Classification of personal data to enable Data Principal Rights, such as right to know, right to erasure

- Unified Consent Management for lawful consent and purpose for data collection

- Establish data retention and deletion mechanisms aligned to legal requirements

- Implement Data Breach Management for preparedness to respond

Organisations are facing challenges due to a lack of personal data inventory (DBoM - Data Bill of Material), fragmented processes, manual assessments, and a lack of automation. Operationalising DPDPA is not just about meeting regulatory requirements; it is about embedding privacy into business operations to reduce risk and ensure consistent compliance.

"We are really happy to make a new platform available today to both Indian and global enterprises to meet the unique requirements of DPDPA", said Sameer Ahirrao, CEO of Ardent Privacy. "TurtleShield" is built on the strong foundation of the most efficient data discovery capabilities and implementing a Data Bill of Materials for enterprise data, which is essential to meet end-to-end privacy compliance requirements. Along with collecting and storing the consent, it needs to be implemented throughout the data life cycle, where TurtleShield helps immensely.

How to operationalise DPDPA with TurtleShield with six steps

TurtleShield's new Features and Enhancements:

With TurtleShield 4.0, Ardent Privacy is enabling enterprises to operationalise DPDPA end-to-end through a unified automation platform. New features include:

- Enhanced Support for India's DPDPA Compliance

- Common Control Framework (CCF)

- AI Governance Capabilities

- Revamped Compliance Dashboard

- Template Gallery and Global Question Library

- Integrated training for Privacy champions and Privacy officers

Data Discovery Enhancements/ New Features

Ardent Privacy has enhanced its Data Discovery solution with connector creation, multi-profiles, and custom data recognisers for tagging sensitive or business-specific data.

- Bring your own recogniser / organisation-specific data element scanning capabilities

- Profiling Feature

- Connector Creation & Multi-Profiles

- Custom Tagging & Data Recognisers

These capabilities provide organisations with enhanced visibility and control over their data assets.

About Ardent Privacy -

Ardent's mission is to help enterprises implement meaningful Privacy, Security and AI Governance programs aligned to their business mission, building trust and protecting data assets. Ardent's technology "TurtleShield" is a holistic software platform that empowers enterprise security, legal, and data teams to implement and manage data privacy within the organisations with rapid data asset visibility and actions to enable privacy compliance, govern AI risk, meaningful data protection, and reduce the cost of compliance and data breaches. Our unique and patented ML/AI-powered technology helps organisations comply with evolving privacy and AI regulations and accelerates the adoption of AI technologies. Ardent offers a low-code platform to automate Privacy & AI governance, rapid data discovery of data assets and consent management with a regional focus for global regulations.

