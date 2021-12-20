Arem beauty, making waves with their Dew Stick Highlighters!

Arem Beauty is a newly launched, environmentally conscious make up brand for the modern individual that has minimal time for makeup, but also have the highest expectations in the quality and performance.

In other words, The brand was launched in 2020, in the thick of global lockdowns with a single range of Dewy Highlighters. The timing of this was great with Becca Cosmetics announcing their closure, and an end to their dominance in the highlighter space. The Arem Dew Sticks became a popular favorite amongst influencers on social media very quickly with no marketing spend.

By using clean, nourishing, and organic ingredients, Arem Beauty's highlighters are all the glow you'd want! They sit sheer to let your true skin shine through, and the products use only certified organic and Cosmos / USDA approved ingredients that are non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced. This way, the Dew Stick Highlighters not only look great, but feel luxurious on your skin, and are soft of the planet as well. The formulation comes in three shade variances, and has been designed in a manner such that it suits all Indian skin tones.

Arem Beauty was created with the intent to have affordable, fuss-free, high quality, organic makeup products that are at par with international standards.

Reema Patil, Founder & CEO of Arem Beauty is a practicing makeup artist in Mumbai with over 7 years of experience with projects ranging from television, fashion, music videos and events. She moved to New York City to professionally study makeup in 2014 where she learned techniques specializing in beauty, fashion and special effects film, from some of the most renowned makeup artists in the world.

Through the years, she began specializing in Bridal Makeup and delivering her signature 'fresh bride' look. She says it is the ability to see the joy on the clients face on their special day that makes it truly worth it. Reema realized there was a gap in the market for getting high-quality makeup at an affordable price point and that's what led her to conceptualize and eventually create Arem Beauty.

Arem beauty has been rated as the Best Stick highlighter in the IG Micro-Influencers Beauty Awards. The company plans to enhance the product range shortly. With a vision to make products that are truly essential, easy to use, high on impact, and low on fluff, Arem Beauty has embarked on a journey to deliver mighty products with minimal fluff.

