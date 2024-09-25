Aria Mody & Ayaan Zubair Unveil Punjabi-English Single 'TMO'

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 25: Blending Punjabi and English, the fresh single 'TMO - Te Amo, I Love You', sung by Aria Mody and Madhur Dhir, featuring model-actor Ayaan Zubair alongside Aria, was released just a day ago and is already making waves. This Punjabi Pop, Indie, and Reggaeton blend, directed by Piyush Jain, draws inspiration from the successful cross-cultural collaborations of Diljit Dosanjh with Sia and Nick Jonas with King. With its moombahton beats and urban Punjabi vibe, the song promises to be a fresh take on the evolving Punjabi-pop genre, appealing to listeners of all ages across the globe.

This single marks the return of Aria Mody, the 17-year-old Indo-American artist who has been making waves with her recent hit, 'Talk About It.' Aria is vocally coached by the legendary Seth Riggs, who has also trained icons like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and Ray Charles. For Aria, 'TMO' is more than just a collaborationit's a personal and cultural exploration. "The fusion of English and Punjabi in this song is distinctive, as it marks my first time collaborating with an Indian artist and singing in Punjabi! As an American artist with biracial rootsmy mother being Indian and my father Caucasianthis project holds deep personal significance. It allowed me to weave together the musical influences of both cultures, creating a sound that reflects my own identity," Aria elaborates.

The song's fusion of Punjabi Pop, Indie, and Reggaeton influences was a deliberate choice to create a unique and globally appealing sound. The rhythmic and percussive elements of Moombahton combined with Reggaeton's infectious beats create a modern, danceable groove, while the Punjabi elements bring an authentic touch.

Set against the stunning locales of Goa, the song tells the story of two strangers from different countries who experience love at first sight. Ayaan Zubair, the male lead who seamlessly fits into the song's video narrative, adds, "'TMO' is a very vibey, fun song to listen to. The whole video was shot perfectlythe music, the lyrics, everything fits so well." The music video, filmed in a single day, captures the vibrant and romantic essence of the song, with Ayaan noting, "Every moment I spent on the set was memorable. The whole shoot was so much fun that it didn't feel like work at all! Making a new friend and co-artist in Aria was the best part of it!"

Madhur Dhir, known for songs like 'Beparwah' and 'Red Prada', brings his Punjabi roots into this multilingual fusion. "As a Punjabi singer from India, I've always been deeply rooted in Punjabi music while also being a fan of Bollywood indie music. Inspired by Nick Jonas and King's collaboration, I wanted to bring a similar energy into my work. I love the peppy and dance-oriented vibe that the song creates," Madhur shares. His parallel Punjabi vocal performance in the song adds depth to the narrative, complementing Aria's English vocals and infusing the track with emotion and authenticity.

Piyush Jain, the director behind the visual storytelling of the music video, captures the essence of the song's vibrant and romantic vibe. "If you crank up the song without peeking at the video, I bet your imagination will paint the same stunning scenes we captured! Aria and Madhur whipped up a masterpiece, and I just had to do justice to their brilliance," Piyush remarks. His choice of Goa as the shooting location brings an additional layer of magic to the song. "Goa is hands-down my ultimate playground for shooting! It's like a colourful cultural buffet. You've got the sea sprinkling romance into your frames and adorable cafes turning up the aesthetic dial," he adds.

Sung by Aria Mody and Madhur Dhir, featuring Ayaan Zubair and Aria, directed by Piyush Jain, with music direction by Sahil Sharma, 'TMO - Te Amo, I Love You' is a vibrant celebration of love, cultural fusion, and the magic of storytelling through music. Get ready to groove as this track is available on all major streaming platforms!

https://youtu.be/8OWmF9w5DTQ

