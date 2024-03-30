Arience Strategies Expands Horizon, Bringing Specialised Project Management Consulting to the UK

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 30: Arience Strategies Private Limited, a distinguished management consulting firm in India, has now expanded its operations into the UK. With a vision of providing project execution excellence through global standards and methodologies, Arience aims to support clients in Europe from its London office.

Over the last 15 years, Arience has been delivering project management consulting and customized capability development to the world's leading organizations. Arience specializes in helping organizations align their operations with their strategic goals. Through consulting, training, mentoring, and coaching, the company has supported clients across all industries to improve efficiency, productivity, and project success.

Our vision is to achieve excellence through a convergence of global Project Management standards and methodologies. "Our philosophy is to keep the solution simple.", says Mr. Pramod Kumar, Founder of Arience Strategies.

He further added, "We engage with corporates, OEMs, and suppliers to build strong project management frameworks, methodologies, and capabilities. We constantly push traditional boundaries to elevate project management practices."

Arience Strategies enhances project management capabilities by offering customized services designed to meet diverse needs. The "PM Competency Framework Development" service focuses on the evaluation and development of key project management skills within teams. At the same time, "Agile Adoption in Projects" facilitates the implementation of agile management practices in the Engineering & Manufacturing sector.

The company also offers consulting services for effective planning, risk management, cost optimization, Value Analysis -Value Engineering (VAVE), New Product Development (NPD) and Engineering & Design (E&D) projects.

In addition to this, Arience provides technical services for the development of AI-enabled digital PM, Project Management Office (PMO), Project Management Centre of Excellence (PMCOE), and Strategy Project Office (SPO).

Arience Academy, the training division of the company hosts project management workshops and trainings designed for specific job functions across industries. The focus is on empowering professionals in project management and equipping them to deliver project and business success.

Through Arience's WeLead initiative, women are mentored for their sustainable professional growth to become impactful leaders of the future.

Arience is excited to embark on its new journey in the UK. With a commitment to project execution excellence and an array of specialized services, Arience continues to expand its footprint.

For more information, visit https://arience.com/

