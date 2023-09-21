Arihant Plus 2023 Review: A Smart Trading App for Investors & Traders

New Delhi (India), September 21: Designed as an easy way to enter the complicated world of investing, Arihant Plus, Arihant Capital’s new mobile and web trading platform, has garnered quite a buzz.

The biggest draw: you can open an Arihant account for free in a few minutes and the platform is easy-to-use, smart, and packed with powerful tools designed for both investors and traders.

Most trading platforms are either too complicated for an investor to understand or lack the tools, features, and performance a trader needs. Arihant Plus bridges the gap through its smart UI that’s easy to navigate for even a beginner yet is packed with advanced tools and features like order slicing, advanced orders (cover, bracket, basket, GTD, stop loss), swipe and trade from the watchlist, and actionable option chain that a trader needs.

With its thoughtful user interface (UI) and excellent support service, it removes a major barrier that stops many people from putting money in the stock market.

We analyze the different aspects of Arihant Plus to help you determine whether it is worth using on your entry to investing or as an active trader.

Arihant Plus Pros and Cons

Usability

Arihant Plus app is very simple and user-friendly. Its trading experience with a mobile-first approach makes it an easy choice for investors and traders who prefer to trade from their phones. The web-based platform’s look and feel are similar to the app’s giving a seamless trading experience. Traders will find the same types of orders, trading tools, and functionality in either version.

The explore functionality makes it easy to discover securities through recent search, pre-defined lists like Nity 50 stocks, 52-week high low stocks, and FO gainers and losers. The stock quote gives all the key along with advanced information about the stock to make informed investing and trading decisions including the stock’s performance during the day, all the key ratios, block and bulk deals, peer comparison, technical analysis (like pivot points, moving averages, RSI & MACD indicators).

New features like order slicing and exit all in one click, FII-DII activity, rollover data allow traders make faster traders and analyze stock trends to make more informed investment decisions.

Trade Experience

Arihant Plus’ trading experience is fast, simple and easy to use, appealing to new investors as it allows them to get up and running quickly regardless of experience level. The smart mobile app has a straightforward design that lets traders seamlessly enter, exit, and monitor positions.

Even the most sophisticated traders will find they have all the tools they need to execute more complex trading approaches including advanced charting with hundreds of indicators, order slicing and smart analytical data.

Customer Service

One of the best features of Arihant Plus is its quick and responsive support with a human touch. You can reach them through their website, mobile, email or even social media channels.

The company offers live chat support as well as a large library of support articles. Its really easy to get in touch with their support agents through their customer contact number. The company also has social media channels, but emailing or calling is the fastest way to reach them.

Security and Reliability

Arihant Plus offers bank grade security to all its users – mobile or web.

Mobile app users can log in with face or fingerprint scan and requires two-factor authentication to access the app. Non-biometric login through pin is supported but involves an extra layer of security through OTP authentication.

Arihant Plus is an offering of Arihant Capital Markets Limited – a SEBI registered broker.

Final Verdict

Arihant Plus offers a user-friendly, expertly designed trading experience. The platform users can seamlessly invest in stocks, ETFs, currency, and even commodities and get useful insights into the market and their positions.

Overall, Arihant Plus provides a smart and sophisticated platform that makes it easy to trade, and comes with a lot of advanced features and functionality means the app is a great choice for new investors as well as sophisticated traders.

