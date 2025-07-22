Arisinfra Solutions to Deliver Rs 340 Crs of Integrated Supply and Services under Long-Term Agreement with Transcon for Landmark Projects in Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. (BSE, NSE: ARISINFRA), India's most trusted organised network for construction material supply and project services, has been appointed as a major partner for Transcon Group's ongoing projects in Mumbai.

Under this long-term agreement, Arisinfra will deliver integrated materials and services valued at approximately ₹340 crore across Transcon's residential and commercial developments, offering strong revenue visibility over the next 3-4 years. The scope includes end-to-end supply of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Steel, Cement, Chemicals, Plumbing, Electrical, and Finishing Products.

Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd., said, "Projects like Transcon fit seamlessly into our model large-scale, design-first developments that demand speed, discipline, and end-to-end coordination. With materials and services integrated, and financial closure already in place, we're well aligned to help Transcon deliver exceptional projects on time. This isn't just a mandate it's a statement of how India's top developers are rethinking execution."

Known for their architectural excellence and luxury amenities, Transcon's flagship projects have become landmarks of premium living in Mumbai. Arisinfra's involvement in their next phase underscores its growing presence in India's most demanding, design-first real estate environments. This mandate builds on Arisinfra's existing relationship with Transcon, where over ₹35 crore of business has already been executed across multiple projects.

Mrs. Shraddha Kedia Aggarwal, Promoter, Transcon Group, said, "What sets Arisinfra apart is how effortlessly they simplify the backend complexities of projects of this scale. With 100% financial closure in place, we're able to focus on the customer experience and quality delivery, knowing the supply side is in reliable hands. This partnership strengthens our ability to bring premium homes to market faster."

Earlier this month, Wadhwa Group and Village Wave (Nandi Hills) committed procurement of construction materials and services worth ₹75 Crore and ₹100+ Crore respectively on the Arisinfra network, further strengthening its position as a reliable partner to leading developers. Arisinfra's project-based order book with leading developers now exceeds ₹750 Crore, with majority of it expected to be delivered over the next 2 years.

Marquee developers embracing an organised network like Arisinfra signals a shift in the way India builds from fragmented, reactive execution to a more structured, forward-looking model that brings supply, services, and accountability under one roof.

About Arisinfra Solutions Ltd.:

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd. (NSE, BSE: ARISINFRA), India's first listed Company offering an organised construction material supply and services network; bringing together fragmented suppliers and manufacturers to reliably serve large developed and contractors.

The company serves a wide spectrum of infrastructure and real estate clients, delivering value through operational efficiency, material supply exclusivity, and high-margin service offerings. With a strong presence across high-growth regions, Arisinfra is committed to setting new benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, and profitability within the Indian construction ecosystem.

