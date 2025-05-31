Aristo Bio-Tech FY25 PAT Rises to Rs 4.06 Cr, Revenue Jumps 30 Percent to Rs 318.09 Cr

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 31: Gujarat-based Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd, a fast-growing company in the agrochemical and biotechnology space, has reported a stellar financial performance for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25). The company posted a strong turnaround in profitability, with significant growth in revenue. Due to expansion and increased capital expenditure, depreciation has risen by Rs. 1 crore compared to last year, resulting in a lower visible profit.

For the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, the company recorded revenue of Rs. 318.09 crore, marking a 30% increase from Rs. 245.15 crore in FY24. Net profit rose to Rs. 4.06 crore, slightly higher than Rs. 3.89 crore in FY24, despite a significant increase in operating scale and investment in expansion. Earnings per share for FY25 stands at Rs. 5.97, a Y-o-Y increase of 4.3% compared to earnings per share of Rs. 5.72 in FY24. The company operates in a promising industry focused on producing and distributing pesticides and fertilizers, helping improve crop yield and quality, offering strong opportunities for the company's sustained growth.

Narendra Singh Barhat, Chairman & Managing Director, Aristo Bio-tech and Lifescience said, "FY25 has been a significant year for Aristo. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, we delivered strong growth, driven by our operational excellence and strategic investments. Due to expansion and increased capital expenditure, depreciation has risen by Rs. 1 crore compared to last year, resulting in a lower visible profit. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders while continuing to expand our market reach and innovation in agri-biotech solutions."

Highlights:

* Vadodara-based agrochemical company has reported Net Profit of Rs 4.06 crores for FY25

* For FY25, revenue from operations was reported at Rs 318.09 crore, a 30% Y-o-Y growth

* Company's distribution network extends over 20 states in India while export network spans over 15 countries

* Engaged in the field of producing and distributing pesticides and fertilizers, company has strong growth prospects

During the first half of FY25 (April-September 2024), the company recorded a net profit of Rs. 4.55 crore and revenue from operations of Rs. 214.15 crore, reflecting strong growth momentum. However, the second half (October 2024- March 2025) saw a marginal loss of Rs. 49 lakh on revenue of Rs. 104.17 crore, impacted by seasonality and increased input costs.

Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience product distribution network extendes over 20 states of India. The company also exports to over 15 countries, including Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, UAE, Ukraine, and Vietnam. Company's products include herbicides/weedicides, fungicides, plant growth regulator and insecticides

About Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited:

Incorporated in 2005, Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited is an agrochemical company, mainly engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, supplying, packaging, and job work services of various Pesticides. The company delivers products in India as well as engage in exporting products like Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulators, and a wide variety of other Agrochemicals. The company is ISO 9001: 2015 certified for their Quality Management System.

Alongside undertaking manufacturing operations, the company also provide Contract manufacturing, Job work and Toll manufacturing services for Crop Protection companies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor