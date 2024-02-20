ArivuPro Student Mohammed Ihjas Attains India Rank 1 and Global Rank 6 in Prestigious ACCA Examination

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 20: ArivuPro (ArivuPro), a leading Ed-tech institution offering comprehensive coaching for professional courses in the field of commerce and accounting, in association with Premier Partners Institute Of Management, Sri Lanka, proudly announces that one of their students has emerged a global rank holder in the recently concluded ACCA examination. Mohammed Ihjas, a dedicated and talented student, has achieved an exceptional feat by securing the 6th rank globally and 1st rank in India in the Financial Management category of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examination. This remarkable achievement is a testament to both, Ihjas's unwavering dedication, intellect, and strategic approach to learning as well as ArivuPro's expert faculty and their commitment to excellence in learning.

ArivuPro, established in 2015, has become a respected name for academic excellence in commerce related coaching for professional courses, including Chartered Accountancy (CAs), CS, ACCA, CIMA (UK), CMA (US), CPA (US) and CFP. The academy, with a student centric approach and tech enabled solutions, also boasts of a team of faculty experts that deliver quality educational offerings, in offline, online and hybrid models. Ihjas's journey towards excellence in finance is a testament to his his relentless pursuit of knowledge and his deep passion for the field, and the ArivuPro faculty that was able to guide and hone him to realise his true potential. ArivuPro's innovative teaching methods and focus on practical applications have played a pivotal role in his success.

According to Arjun V, Founder of ArivuPro (ArivuPro) Academy, "Mohammed Ihjas's remarkable achievement in the ACCA examination is a testament to his exceptional dedication and hard work. We are immensely proud of his accomplishment, and it reflects the high standards of excellence that we strive to maintain at ArivuPro (ArivuPro). Ihjas's success highlights the significance of the ACCA qualification and the opportunities it provides for aspiring finance professionals."

The ACCA qualification, established in 1904, is a globally recognized professional accounting qualification with over 200,000 members and 600,000 students across 180+ countries. It is considered the largest professional accounting qualification in the world, equivalent to completing a full university degree and compliant with international accounting and auditing standards set by IFAC. Further, the passing percentage for the course is only 50 percent!

In India, ACCA professionals play crucial roles in various sectors, including audit and assurance, financial accounting and reporting, and taxation for international clients of renowned companies such as PwC, KPMG, Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, and BDO. With India emerging as a hub for financial services outsourcing, ACCA professionals contribute significantly to tasks like tax filing, account maintenance, financial auditing, and business services for foreign companies.

ACCA offers numerous benefits, including global exposure, job opportunities, flexibility in exam sessions, and a faster course completion duration compared to Indian counterparts. It serves as an excellent alternative to the Indian Chartered Accountancy (CA) course, providing similar work profiles and career growth opportunities in India.

Candidates aspiring for careers in core accounting, auditing, and taxation, seeking career growth and pay increase, working in multinational corporations, or aiming for an international professional qualification can greatly benefit from ACCA. The qualification offers promising salary prospects in India, with initial salaries typically ranging from INR 4,00,000 to 6,50,000 per annum and potential for significant growth over time.

ArivuPro extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mohammed Ihjas for his outstanding achievement in the ACCA examination and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

ArivuPro Academy has emerged as a beacon of transformative learning since its inception in 2015. As a leading Ed-tech institution with a strong presence in both Bengaluru and Chennai, ArivuPro offers comprehensive tutoring services for professional courses in the field of commerce and accounting, including Chartered Accountancy (CAs), CS, ACCA, CIMA (UK), CMA (US), CPA (US) and CFP.

ArivuPro's brand story is one of resilience, strategic foresight, and a commitment to delivering quality education. From its inception as a Private Limited Company with a modest investment, ArivuPro has transformed into a dynamic force in the education sector. The company's journey, marked by organic growth, financial prudence, and technological innovation, positions it as a trailblazer in shaping the future of education. As ArivuPro continues its journey, the story promises to unfold with chapters of expansion, innovation, and a lasting impact on the educational landscape. ArivuPro has also forged partnerships with esteemed institutions across India to offer integrated courses, providing students with a holistic learning experience.

