Arizona State University partners with Rajalakshmi Engineering College to expand academic opportunities for Indian students

New Delhi, Feb 4 Arizona State University (ASU), a global leader in innovation and higher education, is collaborating with Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), Chennai, to redefine global education pathways for Indian students. The initiative aims to introduce undergraduate and Master's degrees across key disciplines, including Computer Science, Engineering, and Business & Management.

Speaking on this occasion, ASU President Michael M. Crow said, "With India as our largest source of international students, this partnership with REC strengthens our mission to expand access to exceptional education and empower students with the skills needed to excel in a globalised workforce."

The collaboration is set to offer students flexible academic pathways, enabling them to earn degrees and gain a globally competitive education. These programs have been designed to equip students with the skills and credentials required for international careers. With over 6,600 Indian students currently enrolled, India is the top country of origin for ASU's international student community.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding REC's academic offerings. Together with ASU, we are dedicated to empowering students with transformative experiences that combine academic excellence with real-world application. The new programs will integrate REC's strong academic foundation with ASU's globally recognised expertise," said Abhay Meganathan, Vice Chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions. Spanning a 100-acre campus in Chennai, the institution serves over 10,000 students and consistently achieves a 95 per cent placement rate.

With this new development, REC will become a member of the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of forward-thinking universities spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This alliance will enable them to leverage ASU's extensive resources and collaborative research opportunities.

About Arizona State University

ASU is the largest public university in the United States, under a single administration. In a given year, the university enrols more than 181,000 students, including more than 16,000 international students. India remains the top country of origin for ASU's international students, with more than 6,600 Indian students currently enrolled.

ASU has been repeatedly ranked #1 in innovation, sustainability and global impact. It has also emerged as a top-ranked research university with nearly $1 billion in annual research.

About Rajalakshmi Engineering College

Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), established in 1997, is a premier autonomous institution in Tamil Nadu, with autonomous status since 2017.

Ranked 86th in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) for Engineering, REC has been among India's Top 15 engineering institutions for seven consecutive years. It is also the nation's 2nd best private engineering college and Tamil Nadu's leading private institution for research funding, ranking 3rd overall in the state after IIT Madras and Anna University. With NAAC A++ accreditation, REC is dedicated to excellence in academics, research, and innovation, aspiring to achieve university status by 2025.

About Cintana Education

Cintana Education enables universities around the world to increase quality and scale in order to provide more students with the education they need and deserve. Cintana provides world-class expertise and access to its own proprietary resources as well as those of Arizona State University, a top-ranked university that shares our vision of expanding access through growth and innovation. Together, they are building the ASU-Cintana Alliance, an international network of universities that will work together to meet the rising global demand for high-quality post-secondary education.

