Arjun Chakravarthy: A Kabaddi Biopic Set to Hit Screens on August 29

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26: A lesser-known chapter in India's sporting history is set to find its way to cinemas, Arjun Chakravarthy: The Untold Story of a Kabaddi Legend in Telugu, produced by Gannet Celluloid, releasing on August 29, 2025 in India and August 28, 2025 in the USA. Release coincides with National Sports Day and the Pro Kabaddi League season.

Directed by Vikrant Rudra and featuring Vijaya Rama Raju and Sija Rose in lead roles, the film traces the life of Arjun Chakravarthy, a tenacious kabaddi player who represented India during the 1980s. His story mirrors the struggles of countless athletes who played with passion but were denied the recognition, financial stability, and institutional support routinely afforded to mainstream sports.

The film's release is strategically significant: it arrives on National Sports Day, commemorated in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, and coincides with the kick-off of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The makers say this alignment is intended to amplify the celebration of India's sporting spirit.

"This film is more than cinema; it is a salute to kabaddi and to every athlete who fought for recognition against overwhelming odds. We are proud to bring Arjun's inspiring story to audiences at such a meaningful time," said Srinivasa Rao Gubbala, Producer.

The film has been branded as the 'Journey of an Unsung Champion' and is already riding high on international acclaim. It has secured 46 awards at global film festivals, including notable honours in Canada and Los Angelesan uncommon feat for a kabaddi-based sports drama in Indian cinema.

Rohith Thumma, Executive Producer - Branding, Partnerships & Strategy, noted: "Our goal is not just to tell a story but to ignite a national conversation about the unsung heroes of Indian sports. Arjun Chakravarthy embodies resilience, dignity, and pride, qualities that define India's athletes beyond the spotlight."

Co-Producer, Ede Krishna Chaitanya added that the film is meant as both inspiration and acknowledgement, "Behind today's professional leagues lie forgotten pioneers like Arjun. His journey represents every kabaddi player who gave India hope, even without limelight or support."

Backed by Cinepolis India for nationwide distribution.

With its release coinciding with India's celebration of sports, the film seeks not only to entertain but also to pay tribute to the resilience of athletes whose struggles and triumphs embody the soul of Indian sports.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIjalN86LZE

Music Single: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIjalN86LZE

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757880/Arjun_Chakravarthy.jpg

