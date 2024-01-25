Arjun Kandhari from Yuvasena organizes live LED screening of Ram Mandir inauguration for the common man

Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena Organizes Live LED Screening of Ram Mandir Inauguration for Common People

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: Under the guidance of the esteemed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Saheb, Member of Parliament Dr. Shirkant Shinde Saheb, and dynamic Youth leader and Yuva Sena Chief Purvesh Sarnaik, the Yuva Sena Maharashtra Core Committee Member and Mumbai Nirakshak, Mr. Arjun Kandhari, orchestrated a remarkable event to commemorate the historic Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Shiv Sena, one of the prominent political parties in Maharashtra, has always championed the cause of the common people, consistently striving to assist and uplift them. Yuva Sena, a group formed by Shiv Sena, comprises young and aspiring leaders dedicated to bringing about positive change within society.

Recently appointed as a Maharashtra Core Committee Member and Mumbai Nirakshak of Yuva Sena, Mr. Arjun Kandhari, the Managing Director of the renowned B. Kandhari Group, has taken up the mantle of leadership with great enthusiasm. As the third-generation leader of the Kandhari Group, Arjun Ji has consistently demonstrated his commitment to community welfare.

In celebration of the historic Ram Mandir inauguration, Mr. Arjun Kandhari and his team organized a grand event on 14th Road, Bandra (West). The highlight of the event was a large live LED screen that showcased the live footage from Ayodhya, exclusively arranged for the common people of the area.

The event was graced by the presence of MLA Ashish Shelar, who is the Bandra West MLA, President of the Mumbai Unit of BJP, and Treasurer of BCCI. Mr. Arjun Kandhari expressed his gratitude to Ashish Shelar Ji, stating, “I would like to thank Mr. Ashish Shelar Ji for his support and presence at this memorable event.”

The live LED screening provided the residents of Bandra (West) with a unique opportunity to witness the historic moment of the Ram Mandir inauguration. It exemplified the commitment of Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena to empower and engage the common people in significant cultural and historical events.

