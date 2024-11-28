Arjun Sen's Unquit Forever Celebrates Resilience And Hope

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: In his new book, Unquit Forever - Keep Yourself in The Game®, Arjun Sen, whose journey inspired Shoojit Sircar's globally acclaimed movie "I Want to Talk" shares a compelling story of the power of not giving up. Arjun inspires readers to face life's challenges with courage, determination, and the support of their "sherpas"the individuals who guide and uplift us through adversity.

Amitabh Bachchan, India's all time iconic movie star, stated after an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, "What a moment to have met and learn the real-life story of "I want to talk' with Arjun. One may lose, but it's the strength to continue that registers success."

About Arjun Sen

Arjun Sen is an acclaimed Brand Zen who has put brands like DISH Network, Walgreens, DaVita, AliveCor, Coca Cola, Domino's, Win This Fight Foundation, and Floyd's Barbershop to take the next big step to Win Big. Blaine Hurst, former President and CEO of Panera Bread, called him "One of the most 'Business-Intelligent' minds today." Prior to that, Arjun was the VP of Marketing & Operations at Papa John's, where his team built their online business, now worth more than $1 Billion a year.

The story of Unquit Forever

Arjun was flying high. Then his life changed, and adversities started piling up. All seemed lost, and Arjun felt it was time to give up. But amazing helping sherpas with open arms started appearing, walking him to the next milestone. He was not alone. One such milestone was getting to the start of a marathon, getting there itself was a big accomplishment. Then he realized it will take nearly 65,000 steps to finish the 26.2-mile journey. His immediate reaction was, "Not happening." Arjun took a deep breath and realized, "at any moment, I just have to take one more step. There will be 99 reasons for not taking that, but I need to find the one reason to take it". He saw all his sherpas standing with him and felt he could not let them down. It took nearly 65,000 times not giving up, finishing the marathon. That is the power of not giving up, as it makes the "not-happening" happen in all our lives.

Arjun is the author of Raising a Father®, Customer Karma®, and Wow One More®.

Who is the book for?

This book is about everyone's story of not giving up. Each one of us goes through challenges in life and when we are in the middle of a storm, often we feel that our existence gets rocked. Let us together appreciate every sherpa and celebrate every 'never give up' moment. Every time we celebrate, every time we bring the fist-pump out, we all find a way to keep ourselves in the game.

The book is to appreciate the unquitters in all of us. Please read the book to get the inside stories behind the movie "I Want To Talk."

Available now, Unquit Forever is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration and a fresh perspective on life's challenges.

