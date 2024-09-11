Arka Launches its Second Fund of Rs. 500 Cr, with Rohan Builders as Operating Partner, to Foray into Promising Residential Equity Market

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Arka Investment Advisory Services Private Limited (AIASPL) has launched their second alternative investment fund - Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund ("Fund"). Rohan Builders, a leading real estate & EPC player, joins as the Operating Partner for the Fund through its Financial Services arm, Hreem. The Fund's first scheme - Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund I (Arka Hreem Fund) has a target size of INR 500 Crores and a green shoe of INR 250 Crores with a focus on equity investment in residential real estate opportunities in India. This launch follows the successful final closing of Arka's maiden private credit fund.

Arka Hreem Fund is strategically designed to bring in equity investments in the residential sector in India, with good quality counterparties across metros, which is starved of institutional equity despite the improved landscape in the recent years with better corporate governance, consolidation of the sector and the high growth potential. The Fund shall be focused on Tier 1 cities and invest with Grade A developer partners. It is managed by AIASPL and sponsored by Arka Financial Holdings Pvt Ltd - the financial services platform backed by Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. The unique structure with Rohan Builders as a Partner ensures a blend of deep industry knowledge and robust investment acumen.

"We are proud to introduce the Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund as a strategic investment opportunity that aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders," said Sonit Singh, Chief Business Officer - Real Estate, Asset Management & Advisory. "Our collaboration with Rohan Builders and backing by Kirloskar Group exemplify our dedication to addressing market needs and achieving superior returns for our investors."

"Our engagement with Arka Investment Advisory on the Arka Hreem Fund is a strategic move to leverage our deep industry expertise, strong execution capability and extensive network in the real estate sector. We are excited about the potential this fund holds for the sector as it is not for Rohan or its projects but rather the market and are confident it will provide significant value to the investee developers and investors alike," said Suhas Lunkad, Chairman & Managing Director of Rohan Builders.

The first fund - Arka Credit Fund I, has demonstrated strong performance with investments across sectors like transportation, real estate, financial services, steel manufacturing & waste management demonstrating its capabilities to support companies across multiple sectors & stages of growth.

Arka Investment Advisory is a leading investment firm specializing in innovative financial products and solutions. With a focus on real estate and credit markets, Arka Investment Advisory leverages its extensive industry expertise and strategic partnerships to deliver outstanding returns and create long-term value for investors.

For more information on Arka Investment Advisory Services Pvt Limited, Arka Real Estate Opportunities Fund I and other investment opportunities please visit www.arkaholdings.com/de/web/arka-investment-advisory

Rohan Builders is a leading player in the Real Estate Development, Infrastructure Development and EPC Contracting sectors with headquarters in Pune and operations across India. Known for its user centric design and planning, Rohan Builders is a team of over 2,000 professionals and has delivered over 30 million square feet across the country. It has been rated DA2+ by CRISIL for last 14 years and has been consistently certified as a Great Place to Work by the GPTW organization. As a participant at the UNGC, the Group stays dedicated in its sustainability efforts.

For more information on Rohan Builders, please visit rohanbuilders.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor