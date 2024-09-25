Army Welfare Education Society Selects Mentoria to Revolutionise Career Guidance for 60,000+ Students Across 139 Army Public Schools

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Mentoria, India's first holistic career discovery and mentorship platform, has been selected by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) as a key partner, to provide transformational career guidance and mentorship to students across 139 Army Public Schools. This initiative is set to impact over 60,000 students, tackling one of the most urgent challenges facing India's education system: the lack of structured career guidance in underserved regions.

With youth suicides, unemployment, and skill mismatches on the rise in India, this partnership couldn't come at a more critical time. Mentoria's unique approach provides not just one-off career advice but lifelong mentorship helping students navigate key career milestones from school to college admissions and first jobs. This marks a significant step in addressing India's widening education-to-career gap.

"India's students need more than just an education they need a clear path toward a future they can thrive in," said Dr. Ashish Arora, Founder and Managing Director of Mentoria. "Being chosen by AWES to guide and mentor the next generation of leaders in Army Public Schools is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. We aim to empower every student with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to make informed decisions not just for today, but for life."

How Mentoria Will Transform Career Guidance for Army Public Schools

Mentoria will deliver a comprehensive suite of services to Army Public Schools:

* Psychometric Career Assessments: Helping students discover their interests, personality and abilities, and align them with viable career paths.

* One-on-One Counselling: Personal career guidance from certified experts, including psychologists, HR professionals, educators, and army veterans, with decades of experience.

* Lifelong Mentorship Platform: A continually updated digital resource with information on thousands of careers, scholarships, universities, and entrance exams, ensuring students stay future-ready.

* Interactive Webinars and Professional Connections: Regular live sessions connecting students to professionals in their fields of interest.

* Career Helpline: Always-on support for students seeking immediate guidance at key decision points.

* Training and Certification for Educators: Empowering teachers and school leadership with certification programs to guide students in their career journey.

* Career Tabs in School Libraries: Physical spaces in school libraries dedicated to career resources.

* Impactful Reporting: Schools will receive detailed progress reports on student career pathways, to help tailor educational support.

This initiative extends Mentoria's reach into regions and schools that have long been underserved, providing continuous career support to students throughout their journey from school to their first job.

Addressing India's Career Guidance Crisis

India faces a significant career guidance shortfall, especially in smaller towns where resources are limited. This gap contributes to a growing crisis of student suicides, stress, and poor career decisions. A recent report from India Today highlighted how structured career counselling could drastically reduce stress and anxiety in students, many of whom face overwhelming pressure to make career decisions without adequate support.

Mentoria's approach goes beyond traditional guidance, offering students lifelong mentorship at every major career inflection point. This level of support has been linked to improved academic performance, career satisfaction, and mental well-being.

The circular by AWES states that career counselling is indispensable for students navigating today's competitive landscape. Expert guidance empowers informed decision-making, by aligning interests, skills, and values with suitable career paths. This structured approach counteracts external pressures, fostering independent choices and unlocking students' potential for academic and professional success.

A Partnership That Transforms Lives

As the only platform offering lifelong mentorship and handholding, Mentoria distinguishes itself with the highest reliability in psychometric assessments and a vast network of certified career counsellors. The platform tracks students throughout their career journey, ensuring their growth is monitored and nurtured, not just in a transactional manner but as an ongoing partnership for success.

The urgency of structured career guidance in India has never been more evident. As the partnership rolls out, students from remote towns to major cities will now have access to the same high-quality mentorship, ensuring that they are not just prepared for exams, but for life.

About Mentoria

Mentoria is India's most comprehensive career discovery and mentorship platform, trusted by over 3.5 lakh students and professionals across 52 cities. With partnerships that span 150+ schools, 210 corporates, 17+ NGO collaborations, and 1300+ certified career counsellors, Mentoria is redefining career guidance in India. By providing holistic and lifelong career mentorship, Mentoria empowers students and professionals to make informed, future-ready career choices. Partners include ITC, Britannia, Alkem, UNICEF, Aga Khan Foundation and Light of Life Trust, among others.

For more information, visit https://www.mentoria.com/

