Arnifi, a global setup and management platform announces the launch of its new Management Development Program ‘Arnifi 25 under 25’

The company plans to recruit talent from top Indian institutes such as IITs, IIMs, NID, NLU and other premium institutes

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Bangalore, India-based Arnifi, a multinational AI powered global entity setup and management platform, announced the launch of its new Management Development Program ‘Arnifi 25 Under 25'. Under this program, Arnifi will recruit high potential talent from India's leading institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NID, NLU's. The Program is designed to identify, train and fast track extraordinary young professionals from these institutions with a focus on leadership development, digital transformation and AI future ready talent. The company has recently expanded its global footprint, which includes Middle East, the United States, Singapore, India and other emerging markets.

Arnifi 25 Under 25 will bring together participants from the technology, business, design and law domain. The program includes real-world problem solving, strategic exposure and multi-functional rotations across Arnifi's core verticals. As companies worldwide increasingly integrate AI into their daily operations, the demand for young professionals who can combine technology and business skills continues to rise. Every participant in this program will work on a dedicated AI project, receive a stipend of INR 1 lakh per month and gain international travel exposure. Up to 50% of the cohort may also receive pre-placement offers based on performance. Selected candidates will work on live projects that influence Arnifi's global operations and gain a complete view of how a modern expansion tech company builds and scales.



Commenting on the launch of the new program, Mr. Manu Midha, the Founder of the company, said, “Arnifi 25 Under 25 reflects our belief that great companies are built on great talent – that too campus talent. We want to create leaders who have the hunger, the clarity and the courage to take on global challenges and build at scale, and nothing better than going to top colleges for the same.”

The program also offers mentorship from Arnifi's founding team and exclusive sessions and interactions with top founders, CEOs and operators. Those who excel in the program will be offered long-term roles in Arnifi's international operations.

Arnifi today works with businesses across the UAE, United States, Singapore and Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and other emerging markets. The company continues to expand its footprint as more businesses choose Arnifi to guide their global setup and growth. The new program supports this journey by building a strong pipeline of young leaders who can contribute to Arnifi's work across these regions.

About Arnifi:

Arnifi is an AI-driven global entity setup and management platform that helps businesses establish and manage legal entities across international markets. The platform offers end-to-end support for incorporation, compliance, licensing, banking coordination and governance. Arnifi currently operates in the UAE, United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and has enabled more than 500 companies to expand globally. With its tech-enabled approach, Arnifi simplifies global expansion for startups and SMEs by providing fast, accurate and reliable cross-border solutions.

For more information, please visit www.arnifi.com.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.