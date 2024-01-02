Around 100 countries to take part in Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: GIDC MD Rahul Gupta

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 : The stage is all set for the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, and as many as 100 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-long event.

Speaking with ANI, Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Rahul Gupta, on Tuesday, said a Global Trade Show to be held on January 9 will mark the launch of the 10th edition of the Summit.

"About 100 countries will participate, with among them 32 partner countries and 16 partner organisations," said Gupta.

The main event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10.

Gupta said various seminars will be organised on various themes during the three-day event. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

On the MoUs signed so far in the run-up to the event, Gupta said, "The Gujarat government has always been focusing on quality MoUs, and in the run-up to Vibrant Gujarat so far, the focus has been on the quality of MoU," he said.

Without getting into specifics about the MoUs being signed so far, he said that the focus has been on emerging sectors such as semiconductors, e-mobility, renewable energy, and green hydrogen.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by PM Narendra Modi in 2003, the then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry.

