Arpit Jagdish Kabra, a Mumbai based CA, was felicitated with the International Excellence Award 2024 for forensic auditing

New Delhi (India), July 24: CA Arpit Jagdish Kabra, from Mumbai, has been honored with the International Excellence Award 2024 for his significant contributions through forensic auditing. This prestigious award was presented to him at the House of Commons, British Parliament, UK, highlighting the international recognition and impact of his work.

At a young age, Arpit Kabra took on the role of Chairman of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of ICAI. His efforts towards the empowerment of women and youth, as well as the projects initiated under his leadership at WIRC, have made him deserving of this honor. Under his leadership, the team at WIRC also created the world record for the largest human mosaic in Mumbai.

The news of his achievement has brought immense pride to the entire fraternity. His recognition has not only infused new energy into society but has also established his dedication and character as an inspiration for the younger generation. CA Arpit Kabra’s exemplary work has set a new benchmark at both national and international levels, influencing a broad spectrum of people, from common citizens to professional circles. Arpit Kabra has dedicated this achievement to his family and his team at WIRC. He is involved in the popular YouTube podcast Victory Tox, which is aimed at helping MSMEs and entrepreneurs. He also trains young minds through the Instagram channel @arpitkabra25 and the YouTube channel Skills_Arpit. He can be reached through his social media handles.

