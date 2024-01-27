Array Networks Achieves a Remarkable 26 per cent (YoY) Growth for the Fiscal Year 2023

IMC

New Delhi [India], January 27: Array Networks India, a leader in the domain of application delivery and security products in India, has marked a significant milestone with an extraordinary 26 per cent (YoY) growth in 2023. Array's India operation has emerged as a key driving force behind the company's expansive global footprint. The substantial surge in growth, as reflected in our financial report, is a testament to our steadfast dedication to delivering unparalleled value in application access, security and delivery, tailored to the diverse needs of top-tier clients throughout India.

Array India has positioned itself as a key player in the industry, earning the trust of our clients that includes multiple major Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and government customers. The trust has been built through its value-driven approach that focuses on involved partnership from design, implementation to sustenance phases and creating solutions that are best fit for customers goal and bring sustained mutual success.

"India stands out as one of the swiftest-growing regions for Array Networks and we are truly excited by the sustained growth momentum marked by a substantial upswing in our revenue over the past year. Our noteworthy growth stems from the strategic collaborations with government entities and the BFSI sector. Our pride lies in establishing pioneering benchmarks in innovation, quality, price-performance, and an unwavering perseverance to customer satisfaction." remarked Shibu Paul, Vice President International Sales at Array Networks.

Array's commitment to India market is highlighted by its impactful "Make in India" initiative featuring an augmented R&D centre, localised manufacturing, 24x7 support which is one of the major factors for greater than 90 per cent of customer retention in the region. Through this holistic approach, Array demonstrates a deep-rooted engagement in India's economic landscape that has not only fortified our business operations but has also fostered substantial employment opportunities for the local workforce in the region.

Array India continues to distinguish itself through its innovative suite of new solutions designed to address the unique challenges faced by organizations in today's rapidly changing world. The company has aggressively invested in the engineering, housed modern manufacturing unit well in the region, underscoring our early commitments to Research and Development (R&D). The evolution of Array India stands as a testament to over a decade-long investment and commitment, solidifying our role as a driving force at introducing global innovation and technologies into enterprises across India.

Array is now poised to address advanced security needs of ever leapfrogging Indian customers. The company's proactive stance ensures that our offerings not only keep pace with technological advancements but also provide robust protection against evolving threats from advanced technologies like IoT, Gen AI, Augmented reality etc in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

