Arre Studio to bring the internationally-acclaimed survival show ‘Alone’ to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 12: A+E Global Media Group today announced that it will partner with Arré Studio to bring its global hit format to India for the first time, it was announced today by Namit Sharma, CEO Arré Studio and Amreet Chahal, Content Sales Director for A+E Media Group, Asia-Pacific.

Alone, the ultimate survival competition format, described by The New Yorker as “the best reality show ever made”, sees contestants dropped one by one into the remote wilderness, where each must survive entirely alone, using their wits, mental resilience, and survival skills. With no camera crew, contestants must self-film as they source food and water, build their own shelter, and battle ever-worsening weather.

“Alone is an incredible, ambitious format, gripping audiences the world over. We're excited to be bringing it to India,” said Namit Sharma, CEO Arré Studio. “Our audience loves captive reality shows and Alone is a uniquely dramatic and challenging format. This partnership with A+E is a mark of Arré's commitment to bringing the best international scripted and unscripted formats to our clients and audience”

“A+E is thrilled to be partnering with top producers Arré Studio,” said Amreet Chahal, Content Sales Director for A+E Media Group, Asia-Pacific. “Alone is an awe-inspiring test of the power of human spirit, set in stunning unspoiled wilderness. We can't wait to bring this to an Asian territory for the very first time”

Alone first premiered on A+E's The History Channel US in 2015, and has now run for eleven smash hit seasons with a twelfth season in production. Alone Denmark has aired for eight seasons, and three new European adaptations of the format are shortly to be announced. Alone Australia has been the highest rating original commission in the history of the network channel SBS, and a third season will premiere in 2025.

