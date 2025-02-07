Arrow Greentech Ltd. Showcases Sustainable Water-Soluble Film Innovation at ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 7: Arrow Greentech Ltd. is excited to share the success of its recent participation in India's largest Crop Protection Show. The ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet 2025, held on January 21-22 in Dubai. As one of the premier events in the agricultural sector, the show brought together industry leaders, manufacturers, and technology innovators from around the world to explore groundbreaking solutions for the agricultural community.

Arrow Greentech's participation at the ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet 2025 was a highlight, as the company presented its pioneering water-soluble film technologies and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Their presence at Booth No. 31 offered attendees the chance to engage with the company's flagship product, Watersol™. A sustainable and innovative packaging solution designed to enhance the efficiency of agricultural inputs while minimizing environmental impact.

Watersol's innovative products, crafted from advanced PVA film, are fully biodegradable, dissolving completely in water without leaving any residue. The range of solutions caters to various industries, promoting a zero-waste, eco-conscious approach.

Product Portfolio:

1. Packaging Film - Water-soluble packaging solutions for zero-waste applications across industries like Agrochemicals, Dyes and pigments, Construction chemicals.

2. Laundry Pods Film - Precise dosing and convenience for detergent pods, eliminating spills and mess.

3. Seed Tape Film - Biodegradable film for optimal seed spacing and sustainable farming practices.

4. Mold Release Film - Seamless mold release without residue, reducing production time and enhancing product quality.

5. Laundry Bags - Infection control laundry bags for healthcare settings, ensuring safety and h-hygiene. Hot Water Soluble Films for general purpose hot/warm water soluble applications for various healthcare and industrial usage.

6.Embroidery Film - Cold-water-soluble backing film for clean and precise embroidery on delicate textiles.

The 2025 edition of ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet proved to be an incredible success, underscoring the growing importance of sustainable solutions in the agri-inputs sector. Arrow Greentech's commitment to supporting global agriculture through its water soluble bag offerings resonated with the wide array of attendees.

Key Takeaways from Arrow Greentech's Participation:

- Global Impact: The company reinforced its commitment to global sustainability by showcasing how water-soluble films enhance farmer safety by reducing direct exposure to harmful chemicals, ensuring precise usage, and minimizing environmental waste.

- Industry Collaboration: Arrow Greentech's efforts in promoting eco-friendly solutions are set to strengthen relationships with stakeholders in over 50 countries, encouraging innovation in farm products packaging.

- Sustainability Leadership: As part of the event's focus on India's leadership in crop protection and sustainable farming technologies, Arrow Greentech highlighted the environmental benefits of its water-soluble films, which are 100% biodegradable and non-toxic. This aligns with the ongoing global shift toward more sustainable agricultural practices.

About ICSCE 2025

The ICSCE Buyer-Seller Meet 2025 was a resounding success, bringing together key players from the global agri-inputs value chain. Attendees gained valuable insights from plenary sessions focused on innovations in crop protection, precision farming, artificial intelligence, and drones. The event also underscored India's growing role as a global leader in agricultural exports, with 55% of the market share expected to come from exports in the coming years.

About Arrow Greentech Ltd.

Arrow Greentech Ltd., a brand in sustainable technology, has been revolutionizing eco-friendly packaging since 1992. Its flagship brand, Watersol, offers 100% biodegradable water-soluble PVA films. Arrow Greentech's commitment to global standards is further underscored by its active participation in the Collaborative International Pesticides Analytical Council (CIPAC).

Arrow Greentech Ltd. remains committed to advancing its mission of providing sustainable, eco-friendly packaging solutions. Leading the way in the global shift toward greener & more efficient agricultural practices.

For more information, please visit: https://watersolublefilm.com/products/

