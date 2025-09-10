Art Meets Luxury As Tivoli Hospitality Group & Lafayette Diamonds Host Bollywood Themed Art Exhibition

New Delhi [India], September 9:Delhi's luxury and art circuit came alive as Tivoli Hospitality Group, in collaboration with Lafayette Diamonds and Sagar's Art Stream, hosted ‘Bollywood ke Side Effects', a kind of Art event that showcased Classy Bollywood-themed artworks by known and upcoming artists and the finest lab-grown diamond Jewellery from Lafayette Diamonds.

The event unfolded at The Tivoli Hotel, a Luxurious five-star Hotel at Chattarpur, where the Oakwood Ballroom & Lawn was transformed into a spectacular stage for art and elegance. Guests were treated to The Tivoli's signature hospitality from stylish yet elegant décor and immersive Bollywood-inspired settings to gourmet food and drinks curated for the evening. The art event at The Tivoli brought together dignitaries, ambassadors, and art aficionados who admired the masterpieces while relishing exquisite delicacies, gourmet nibbles, and fine drinks. The event was curated by Vikram Rawal and Pupul Sagar. This elite Art exhibition also displayed Toyota’s premium Vellfire car.

This evening remained high on art and witnessed an elite gathering as ambassadors, signatories, and art aficionados came together to celebrate the fusion of cinema, diamonds, and creativity. The highlight of the evening was the Bollywood-themed artwork collection, capturing iconic cinema moments through vibrant strokes and creative expression, alongside a dazzling display of exquisite diamond masterpieces from Lafayette Diamonds. Together, the blend of cinema-inspired artistry and timeless jewellery created an atmosphere of glamour, nostalgia, and sophistication.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Akshay Gupta, Director, Tivoli Group, said: “Partnering with Lafayette Diamonds for this exhibition has been a natural synergy. Their legacy of craftsmanship, precision, and luxury aligns perfectly with Tivoli's vision of bringing world-class experiences to our guests. Showcasing diamonds alongside cinema-inspired art not only elevated the evening but also created a narrative of timeless elegance.” Here’s how the Tivoli Hotel has been curating events that remain high on aesthetics and culinary excellence.

Adding further, Mr. Aryaman Gupta, Director, Tivoli Group, remarked: “Tivoli has always been a preferred destination for luxurious events and exclusive gatherings, and this event is a perfect example of how our venues can transform into cultural, classy and art-inspired hubs as well. From larger-than-life weddings to classy and luxury showcases, Tivoli's spaces are designed to bring ideas to life with grandeur, finesse and style.

With this Bollywood-inspired art showcase, The Tivoli once again reaffirmed its position as a pioneer in Delhi and North India's luxury hospitality landscape. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chairman, Tivoli Hospitality Group, and the new-age vision of Tivoli Group's Directors, Mr. Ishan Gupta, Mr. Aryaman Gupta, and Mr. Akshay Gupta, Tivoli Hospitality Group continues to set new benchmarks in curating experiential, world-class gatherings.

Paired with Lafayette Diamonds' legacy of craftsmanship and luxury, the evening celebrated not just Bollywood but also the timeless bond between art, lifestyle, and elegance, leaving an unforgettable imprint on every guest.

