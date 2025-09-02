ART MUMBAI 2025: From the Region, for the World 13 to 16 November, Mahalaxmi Racecourse

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Since its inaugural edition in 2023, ART MUMBAI has evolved into an anchor event in the region's art calendar, an art fair presenting the finest Modern and Contemporary art from South Asia and beyond. ART MUMBAI is a platform bringing together leading artists, galleries, institutions, curators, collectors, and industry experts. The fair is not just a showcase of South Asian and international art, it is also a gateway to global conversations in art.

Founders Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, Conor Macklin, and Nakul Dev Chawla are delighted to announce the dates for the third edition from 13-16 November 2025 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

This year, ART MUMBAI will feature over 80 exhibitors, including prominent Indian galleries such as Experimenter, DAG, Akar Prakar, Nature Morte, Chemould Prescott Road, Vadehra Art Gallery, Gallery Espace and TARQ and international galleries including Lisson Gallery, Sundaram Tagore Gallery, Galleria Continua and Ben Brown Fine Arts.

Two Foundations - the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and Saffronart Foundation - both regular participants since 2023, will return this year with a special presentation.

The much-anticipated Speaker Series will feature thought-provoking discussions on how art from India and South Asia continues to gain global prominence. Topics range from the shifting influence of museums in the region to education and scholarship, and the long term benefits of investing in culture.

Key highlights of ART MUMBAI 2025 include :

* New exhibitors: Sixteen new Indian exhibitors and nine new international galleries.

* Offsite VIP programme private collection previews and artist interactions.

* Public performances reflecting Mumbai's multidisciplinary arts heritage.

* Guided Walks curated tours highlighting established, mid-career, and emerging artists.

* Sculpture walk this year dedicated to women artists.

* Food and lifestyle offerings international cuisine, retail pop-ups, and weekend main-stage performances.

"The support we have received from gallerists, patrons, and collectors over the last two years underscores the growing scale and ambition of ART MUMBAI. Our aim is to remain an inclusive platform that engages new buyers, art professionals, and visitors alike, while highlighting South Asia's artistic depth, technological innovation, and Mumbai's growing stature in the region's art calendar," says Dinesh Vazirani, Co-founder, ART MUMBAI.

Art, Mumbai and ART MUMBAI

Mumbai's connection with the arts runs deep, tracing back to the Progressive Artists' Group, founded in 1947, which helped define India's modern art movement. The city's cultural vitality extends across performing arts, fashion, music, and literature, cementing its status as a centre of creative innovation. In recent years, Mumbai's art scene has expanded significantly, with growing gallery activity, landmark exhibitions, and public programmes that have brought art into the city's everyday spaces. ART MUMBAI builds on this legacy, serving as a platform that unites artists, galleries, institutions, curators, collectors, architects, designers, new buyers, and enthusiasts, creating an inclusive and engaging environment for the exchange of ideas and the celebration of creativity.

ART MUMBAI: The Team

Dinesh Vazirani: CEO Saffronart, Mumbai and Co-founder, ART MUMBAI

Dinesh Vazirani is the CEO of Saffronart, a leading international auction house specialising in Indian art, that was established in 2000. A Bachelor's of Fine Arts and a Master's in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, an MBA with honours from Harvard Business School, Dinesh is also on the board of several companies and a frequent speaker at various events. He is actively engaged in the Young Presidents' Organisation.

Minal Vazirani: President & Co-founder, Saffronart, Mumbai and Co-founder, ART MUMBAI

Minal Vazirani is the President & Co-founder of Saffronart. She has led the founding of the business, developed the online auction technology and established the company's presence in Mumbai, New York and London. Her strategic planning and pioneering concepts have driven the company's foray into new businesses. Minal is also a co-founder of the Saffronart Foundation, which uses art to raise awareness about key social issues, support community outreach, and contribute to the development of South Asian visual art. She chairs the India Committee for Women to Watch, 2024, an exhibition developed by the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA), Washington, D.C. She the co-chair for the acquisitions committee at the Tate Modern, UK and on the advisory boards for the Mumbai Urban Art Festival and CII Committee on Art. Minal is an MBA from INSEAD, France, and B.S. in Chemical Engineering with an additional focus on Art History and Indian History from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Nakul Dev Chawla: Director, Chawla Art Gallery, New Delhi and Co-founder, ART MUMBAI

Nakul Dev Chawla, director of Chawla Art Gallery, is a third-generation gallerist. Nakul has grown up around the dynamic landscape of South Asian art, which gives him a unique insight into the market. The gallery continues to be a pioneer in promoting and securing South Asian culture, with its primary focus being on modern Indian artists.

Conor Macklin: Grosvenor Gallery, London and Co-founder, ART MUMBAI

Run by Conor Macklin and Charles Moore, Grosvenor Gallery has continually exhibited modern and contemporary South Asian art, predominantly the works of mid-20th century Indian modernists such as the Bombay Progressives, as well as Chughtai, Gulgee and Sadequain from Pakistan.

