Art Supplies at Lightning Speed: Brustro Bridges Metro-Tier 2 Gap

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29: Quick commerce, once synonymous with late-night groceries and instant essentials, is now transforming the way India's creative community works. Brustro, a leading premium art supplies brand, has announced its entry into instant delivery platforms including Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart and BigBasket, ensuring that artists across metros and tier-2 cities can access their tools as quickly as possible.

The move is designed to eliminate delays in the creative process. Whether it is a midnight sketch in Mumbai, a painting workshop in Bengaluru, or an urgent exhibition preparation in Jaipur or Coimbatore, Brustro's art materials can now reach users almost instantly.

"An empty paint tube or a finished sketchbook should not interrupt creativity. By making our range available on quick-commerce platforms, we are enabling artists to continue their work without compromise" said the Co-founder, Mrs. Shilpa Maskara.

A Year of Milestones

Brustro's expansion into quick commerce follows a year of strong engagement with India's creative community. The brand created buzz at PaperWorld Mumbai 2025 with live demonstrations, interactive sessions and by hosting the Grand Brush Off Event, which featured engaging artist challenges; while its presence at ComicCon Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata showcased art's role in fandom culture through fan-art challenges, live performances and product trials.

Innovations in Art Tools

The company also introduced a series of new products that are fast becoming favourites among professionals and hobbyists alike. Some of them include Artists' Charcoal Pencils Set of 4 for effortless sketches, Artists' Pastel Pencils Set of 72 for smooth blending, Fluid Acrylic Brush Pens for bold strokes and Mechanical Pencils for fine detailing. With the quick-commerce tie-up, this entire portfolio is now more accessible and convenient, reaching users across the country within minutes.

Looking Ahead

"By combining innovation with convenience, Brustro aims to bring uninterrupted creativity to every artist, regardless of location." Mr. Piyush Damani (Ecomm Head) commented.

With its supplies now available on-demand across India, the brand says its mission is clear: to keep inspiring, innovating and making art possible anytime, anywhere.

For more details, visit: https://brustro.in

