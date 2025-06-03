Artarium Partners with Blinkit: Now Delivering Finest of Art in 10 Minutes

Artarium, the homegrown brand known for its exquisite decor items and lifestyle accessories, proudly announces its launch on Blinkit, India’s leading quick-commerce platform. With this collaboration, Artarium brings its curated selection of products to customers’ doorsteps in minutes, offering timeless craftsmanship with modern convenience.

From elegant God idols like Ganesha murti to car dashboard accessories, Artarium’s signature offerings will now be available for instant purchase and delivery across selected locations of Gurugram. This move marks a significant step in the brand’s mission to make premium, traditional living accessible in today’s fast-paced world.

Why Blinkit?

The decision to launch on Blinkit stems from a growing demand for premium lifestyle products that are not only beautiful and functional but also immediately available. By listing on a quick commerce platform, Artarium aims to cater to urban consumers who appreciate quality but also value speed and convenience.

Blinkit, which began as an online grocery store, is now the leader in fast commerce. With a 46% market share recorded in 2023. Its rapid delivery model allows customers to access almost any retail product in a matter of minutes – ideal for last-minute gifting, festive decor, or a spontaneous upgrade to your space. Moreover, with the app’s massive reach, it is possible to reach millions of customers in 25+ major cities.

Bringing Timeless Designs to the Fast Lane

Artarium has steadily found its place among the leading spiritual decor and lifestyle brands. By offering products made from premium materials, intricate hand-painted details, and with rich storytelling, the brand has expanded its presence across households, offering everything from spiritual accents to elegant kitchenware.

Now its collaboration with Blinkit has bridged the gap between lasting artistry and modern lifestyle. This partnership reflects a shared vision: to deliver beauty, culture, and quality right to your doorstep, as quickly as possible.

Bridging Tradition with Today’s Lifestyle

“We’ve always believed that art and culture should be part of everyday life,” said the CEO of Artarium, Mr. Pavnendra Bhadauria. “By partnering with Blinkit, we’re making it easier than ever for people to have beauty, meaning, and craftsmanship into their homes, instantly.”

This Blinkit launch features a curated range of Artarium’s most-loved pieces, including finely crafted spiritual accents like the Shiva figurine and Hanuman Statue with plans for more to come. Each product is a blend of age-old craftsmanship built for the modern homes.

About Artarium

Artarium is a premium home and lifestyle brand celebrating the richness of Indian tradition through finely made God idols and curated decor. With a deep-rooted belief in mindful living, the brand brings together artisanship and design to craft pieces that are both beautiful and purposeful. From spiritual accents to contemporary car dashboard idols, every product tells a story of heritage, culture, and care.