Artery India presents a showcase of works by 4 dynamic contemporary artists in partnership with The Project Cafe, Goa

The launch of Artery India's partnership with The Project Cafe, a lifestyle hospitality company that crafts and curates exquisite experiences in retail and hospitality begins in Goa, where Artery India will be presenting a fine range of collectables from its lineup of exclusively represented emerging talent 'Artery Artists'.

The display will feature works by 4 dynamic contemporary artists - Anant Mishra, Naina Maithani, Jagmohan Bangani and Arjun Sara. As the masters of tomorrow, these Artery Artists push the boundaries of Contemporary Indian Art to new heights through their cutting edge works. Anant has spent close to half a decade studying and gaining experience across multiple cities and art institutions in India, as reflected in the extraordinary hybrid beings of his paintings.

Jagmohan's skill at presenting the cosmos on a canvas, through the depictions of ancient texts, leaves one marveled and mesmerised at once. A self-taught artist, Naina's abstract canvases capture the fleeting sense of home and the warmth of memories.

Arjun Sara's experiments weave art and architecture, creating a dialogue between reality and a supreme force beyond one's reach. When these powerful voices come together, a magnificent spectacle is bound to take place. The artworks will be on display at The Project Cafe Goa from March 17 onwards.

Talking about the association, Arvind Vijaymohan, CEO at Artery India said, "We have long admired The Project Cafe for its unique position within the cities where it has presence. Their absolute focus on introducing culture in its myriad forms to the local conversation is perfectly aligned to Artery India's stance as well. We enthusiastically look forward to showcasing a selection of powerful work from within the circle of talent that Artery India represents exclusively."

"Art at The Project Cafe has always been one of the defining pillars for the brand. Ever since our inception, we have showcased many shows and have followed a very healthy roaster of artists. In Artery India, we have found the right partner with whom we will be able to draw synergies at every level. We are elated with this collaboration and are ready to host the talented range of artists at The Project Cafe, Goa and Ahmedabad. The curated experience of artists in collaboration with Artery India will surely create a steady line of conversations and confluences," commented Drasty Shah, Founder at The Project Cafe.

Artery India is an Indian art market intelligence and sales advisory firm. Artery Intelligence reveals that the collective turnover of Indian art sales from the public domain recorded a rise from Rs. 13.04 crores in the year 2000 to Rs. 880.9 crores in 2020.

The firm has 3 distinct verticals - Financial Knowledge, that tracks the careers of over 960 Indian artists and of the financial performance of the Indian art market at-large. Several financial insights and investment oriented intelligence reports are released on the firm's website every month.

The Editorial arm is responsible for Artery India's widely popular social media channels that features a range of originally produced art-focused content - articles, videos, and a podcast - all created with the objective of demystifying the usually intimidating world of art.

Art Sales and Private Advisory, that offers for sale, a selection of works by the masters and contemporaries (who include Artery Artists - talent exclusively represented by Artery India). These artworks are available to view on the firm's website, as well as are on display in the firm's physical spaces in Gurgaon and Mumbai. The Private Advisory has functioned since 2002 in the capacity of a private art office, managing the investment interests of a select group of high net-worth individuals and families.

The Project Cafe (A Unit of Ideate Curate Collaborate Pvt. Ltd.) is a lifestyle hospitality company that crafts and curates exquisite experiences in retail and hospitality. It is a unique concept in the lifestyle experience space that seamlessly integrates varied spheres of art, design, music, culinary arts and literary arts under one roof.

A synergistic ecosystem of spaces, products, culinary fare, and art, it allows visitors and buyers to experience the offerings holistically. TPC collaborates with experts from around the globe in transforming spaces into thriving models of intellect, design, material and craftsmanship. With hotels and cafes that function as interactive and experiential environments, TPC is one of the rare collaborative platforms in the country entwined with an art gallery and design studio.

Breaking the conventions of the "White Cube" and the elitist notions of art, TPC Art seeks to restructure the milieu's relationship with art. With over 1000 collaborations, it poses as a catalyst for the seamless blending of art and culture; a space for artists, curators, and other like-minded people to coalesce their individual and collective creative expressions.

Understanding the role played by art in public and private spheres in shaping dialogues, TPC Art promotes the inclusion of art interaction in everyday life in spaces of contemporary lifestyles. Furthermore, it aspires to deliver the joy of bringing home a piece of art that one connects with, celebrates and cherishes everyday.

