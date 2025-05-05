Arthashastra IAS Academy Launches New Centre in Hyderabad to Strengthen Civil Services Education

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5: Arthashastra IAS Academy, a premier institute for civil services coaching founded by renowned educator and mentor Pendyala Satish Kumar, has inaugurated its new offline centre in Hyderabad. The newly launched facility, located on the 3rd Floor of Pasham Amrutha Ram Residency, near Steel Bridge Pillar No. 14, Domalguda, Hyderabad, is designed to serve aspirants preparing for UPSC, APPSC, and TGPSC examinations from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The grand inauguration ceremony drew a distinguished gathering of guests, including senior policymakers, bureaucrats, educationists, and business leaders. Notable chief guests included Sri Muta Gopal Garu, MLA; Sri Umapathi Sattaru Garu, Former IPS Officer; Sri Vemula Srinivas Garu, OSD to the Chief Minister; and Sri VN Vishnu Garu, Former IAS Officer. Their presence underscored the growing importance of quality-driven and ethical civil services education in shaping future governance frameworks.

A host of eminent personalities graced the event as Guests of Honour, such as Padma Shri awardee and eminent banker Sri Ramesh Gelli Garu; Sri Sai Kishore Garu, Additional Commissioner, GST; Sri Jai Simha Garu, Senior BRS Leader; Sri Gowra Srinivas Garu, Chairman, Gowra Group; Dr. D. Srinivas Garu, ACP, SOT; Sri Gopala Krishna Murthy Garu from ACE Group of Institutions; Sri Avinash Brahmadevara Garu, Chairman of Avinash College of Commerce; Sri Maddi Sudarshan Garu, Chairman of Maddi Group of Companies; motivational speaker Sri Akella Raghavendra Garu; and Sri Krishna Pradeep Garu.

During his address, Pendyala Satish Kumar shared his passionate vision for the academy. He stated that Arthashastra IAS Academy is not merely an institution, but a mission-driven platform to empower and equip aspiring civil servants with strong ethical values, deep conceptual understanding, and analytical thinking. With his well-established expertise in Indian Polity and Constitutional Studies, Satish Kumar emphasized the need for value-based mentorship and systematic preparation to navigate the complexities of modern governance.

The new centre is fully equipped with modern classrooms, digital learning tools, and a dedicated faculty team that offers comprehensive guidance across core subjects such as Polity, Economy, Ethics, Environment, and Society. The academy will provide both offline and online courses, ensuring that students from urban and rural areas alike can access high-quality education. It also offers hybrid learning options, regular evaluations, and personalized mentorship, ensuring every student receives individual attention and real-time exam exposure.

With every faculty member bringing over 10 years of teaching experience like Satish Pendyala sir for Polity, Sandeep Mahajana sir for Geography, Jai Prakash Rau sir for Economy, Nisha Nujumudeen Mam for Current Affairs etc Arthashastra IAS Academy is launching its UPSC CSE PCM (Prelims + Mains + Current Affairs + Mentorship) program in the first week of June. This flagship course is designed to build a strong academic foundation and develop strategic thinking essential for success in the civil services examination.

The inauguration of Arthashastra IAS Academy's new offline centre marks a significant milestone in Hyderabad's education sector. It reflects the academy's steadfast commitment to delivering accessible, impactful, and transformative civil services training under the visionary leadership of Pendyala Satish Kumar. For details on upcoming offline and online courses, interested aspirants can contact Phone: 9704601029 , 9515585511 or visit the official website at https://arthashastraias.com .

