Artificial Intelligence Company AIEGS AI Launches its Mobile Application for the Android Users in India

In this fast-paced technology race, Artificial Intelligence is overtaking the world and creating an easy process for everything.

October 29: AIEGS AI Private Limited an Artificial Intelligence company has announced the launch of its new mobile application AIEGS. It is developed to bring privacy with advanced technology to the fingertips of smartphone users. AIEGS stands for ‘Artificial Intelligence E-Privacy Genius System’ which is making E-Privacy a new normal.

AIEGS is launched for the Android users and will soon launch for the iOS users. Devi Shetty, Chief Technology Officer at AIEGS says, “AIEGS puts the power of Artificial Intelligence in your hands. With AIEGS artificial intelligence is yours, naturally.” It is rolling out with many useful features with advanced versions of spam call blocking, spam message blocking, location privacy, profile management for personal and professional use and many more features which give users access to advanced technology and Artificial Intelligence.

AIEGS is launched with a full trial of features for 30 days and later turns to the subscription mode for those who chose to become “citizens” of the AIEGSverse. The company says those who download the AIEGS app will enter a whole new universe of communication technology. To begin, the company will unveil the application with a very basic annual package. Later, AIEGS plans to get in every smartphone and get its “citizens” to have a great experience and get more familiar with this game changing technology. Bringing excitement to the cellular industry, AIEGS has introduced a referral strategy which they have announced on their platform.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor