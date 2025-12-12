Artificial Intelligence is redefining the frontier of "what's possible", says Microsoft CEO Nadella

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the world is entering a new era where the "frontier of what is possible" is rapidly expanding, driven by advances in artificial intelligence.

The CEO shared this during his address at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai on Friday.

He said technology now allows governments, organisations and individuals to completely reimagine how they operate, from customer experience to employee productivity and overall operational efficiency.

He stated, "The frontier of what is possible is changing, right? I mean, that's the exciting part for any of us is when we talk about technology, it allows us to reimagine what we can now do, whether it's in our state, whether it is in our organisation, whether it's in our lives."

Nadella noted that AI is reshaping innovation across sectors, including highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals.

He said drug companies can now explore whether they can accelerate clinical trials and bring more new medicines to market faster.

This, he said, reflects how industries are "moving on the frontier that we are all chasing."

According to him, stepping into this new phase requires embracing fresh approaches rather than relying on methods that worked in the past. He stressed the need for both "unlearning and learning" as older patterns may not deliver results in the current technological landscape.

Explaining how AI development itself demands a new mindset, Nadella said building AI systems is very different from creating traditional information systems. Instead of starting with a detailed specification, AI development begins with defining the outcome.

"You don't start with a spec. You actually start with the test," he said.

He added that developers now build rubrics or evaluations to measure the outcome, create a learning system around it and then continuously improve the model.

This process, he said, essentially inverts the traditional left-to-right approach of software building by beginning with the desired impact and working backwards.

Nadella emphasised that adapting to this new frontier means everyone must pick up new skills and use a modern tool chain every day. He said organisations need to bring together their data, tools and workflows to support these skills and mindsets, making AI a part of daily practice rather than an abstract concept.

