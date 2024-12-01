Artisans rake in Rs 5.85 crore at IITF-2024 as stalls prove to be big hit

New Delhi, Dec 1 The stalls put up by underprivileged artisans supported by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment proved to be a huge draw among visitors during the IITF-2024 and netted record sales of Rs. 5.85 crore, according to official figures released on Sunday.

Participation was witnessed from 18 states and union territories that included Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar inaugurated the Ministry’s Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital’s Pragati Maidan on November 15 at the international fair which ran till November 27.

The range of products on display included readymade garments, handicrafts, block printing, zari silk, Chanderi sarees, artificial jewellery, leather items, embroidery, footwear, woollen items, handmade bags, cane & bamboo, pickles, 'namkeen', 'agarbatti' & perfume, Rajasthani 'mojri' and various toys for children.

IITF-2024 succeeded in attracting more than one million visitors and generating a good amount of business for participants, said Premjit Lal, Executive Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

Various awards were given on the occasion under various categories to the participants. Puducherry won the Gold Medal, the Silver Medal was presented to Meghalaya and the Bronze Medal to Karnataka in the States and Union Territories Category, Special Appreciation Certificates were also conferred to Punjab, West Bengal and Tripura.

In the Thematic Presentation by the States Category, Madhya Pradesh won the Gold Medal, the Silver Medal was presented to Odisha and the Bronze to Assam. Special Appreciation Certificates were also given to Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

At IITF, the ITPO also observed and celebrated Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, raising awareness about cleanliness and sanitation among exhibitors and visitors. The award was also given to Swachh Pavilion – Gold to Goa, Silver to Kerala, Bronze to Haryana and Commendation was awarded to Uttarakhand and Gujarat

In the Foreign Pavilions, the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia was commended with the Gold Medal and Egypt (Milano Bazar) won the Silver while the Bronze Medal was presented to Turkey, Tillo Hediyelik Esya Sanayi tic itet Ltd. Serketi and Thailand (Thai SMEs Exporter Association).

