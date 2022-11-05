Artistrie Talent Management and its founder Pankaj Batra turn one year old(er)!

Executive Producer Pankaj Batra celebrated his birthday, which also marked the first anniversary of his talent agency, Artistrie Talent Management.

Mumbai, November 5: Artistrie Talent Management celebrated its first anniversary and its co-founder, Pankaj Batra’s birthday in Mumbai on 3rd November 2022. Batra has been an executive producer in a number of notable projects, some of them being Kunal Kohli’s Lionsgate show “Hiccups vs Hookups” and his movie, “Lahore Confidential.” With a number of releases poised to hit the screens and OTT platforms, there seems to be no looking back for him. He left no stone unturned to make the bash memorable for all the attendees.

Artistrie is home to talents across films, OTT, and television. It is known for scouting, nurturing, and developing great talent for fashion and entertainment, adopting a personal and human perspective while implementing high-profile branding strategies tailored to individual talent. It now represents actors, influencers, cinematographers, directors, writers, DOPs, and musicians in the fashion, advertising and entertainment markets.

Speaking on occasion, the proud birthday boy was all grateful to the people of the fraternity who have always welcomed him with open arms. “I am truly grateful to the almighty for bestowing his love on me and to the film industry’s people who have always supported and strengthened my passion. The past year has been amazingly special with Artistrie, a vision of creating a space for artists where they can nurture themselves and blossom! I am out of words at the moment and would thank each and everyone who has made this journey worth living for!”

The gala event was no less than a star-studded affair, with a number of prominent figures from the entertainment industry making their presence. The paparazzi witnessed the celebs putting their best foot forward. Ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Anmol Ahuja, Parag Mehta, Kunal M Shah, musician/singer Ankit Tiwari, actors Darshan Kumar, Arjan Bajwa, Sanjay Suri, Sonali Kulkarni, Sourabh Goyal, Anud Singh Dhaka, Anurita Jha, Prakruti Mishra, Ansha Syed, Patrali Chattopadhyay, Simaran Kaur, and Greesh Sehdev, to name a few, graced the occasion.

