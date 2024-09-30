“Arto” Dip Patel’s Masterpiece from New York

New York City (New York) [USA] September 30: We have been following the film thoroughly throughout the film festivals, and it has made a long way in the screening across the world. We can see Dip Patel taking the lead with Phillip Cattley on a tremendous journey of frustration and inspiration as Dip Patel takes us with him from the first minute of the film and carries the audience through the film with his unique tenderness and charm, playing an underdog but intelligent as we can see the journey of the inspiration of the masterpiece he had made. Arto has been screened at the International Film Festival of Shimla, Red Plains Film Festival, Blue Bird Film Festival, and many more.

Phillip Cattley deep dives as a gallery representative, who is calm and precise with the knowledge he has to offer, but finds it a hard sell to the customer.

Arto has won awards at Kodaikanal International Film Festival, Blue Bird Film Festival, Rohip International Film Festival, Red Plains Film Festival, and more. Shoot at New York's best art gallery, Salmagundi Club. The film has been appreciated at all the film festivals and they have all pushed the film for the world to see. Films like Arto are rare masterpiece that have been made in the independent film world.

Dip Patel and Phillip Cattley know extremely well the ins and outs of the characters they are playing. We see the scene in the film where they both walk in the gallery and make the audience feel they want to see more of them. While the film has one of the best drops, you can’t hold yourself from laughing. We have seen Dip Patel in a completely new shade since we have seen him in Indian projects.

