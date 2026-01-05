Arvind Associate Marks 36 Years in NCR Real Estate, Launches Next-Gen Advisory Platform THE PROPDREAM TEAM

GTF Technologies

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 5: Arvind Associate, one of the most established and respected real estate advisory firms in Delhi NCR, marked the successful completion of 36 years in the industry with an exclusive evening hosted on 2nd January 2026 at DLF Golf Links, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon. The event brought together UHNI, HNI, and VIP guests, along with long-standing clients, partners, and associates of Arvind Associate, making it a landmark occasion in the firm's journey.

The evening celebrated not only a significant business milestone but also the enduring values of trust, transparency, ethical advisory, and disciplined growth that have defined Arvind Associate since its inception.

Founded by Arvind Verma, the firm's journey is deeply intertwined with the evolution of Gurgaon itself. Having arrived in Gurgaon from Ajmer over three decades ago with limited financial means but a strong entrepreneurial vision, Arvind Verma witnessed and participated in the city's transformationfrom dusty land parcels with minimal infrastructure and connectivity to becoming one of the most premium and high-value real estate markets in India today. His professional growth stands as a parallel to Gurgaon's rise as a global business and real estate hub.

In his early years, Arvind Verma worked closely with and learned from some of the most influential professionals in the real estate sector, gaining deep insight into market behavior, development cycles, and client expectations. Over time, he built enduring professional relationships and mutual trust with DLF and several other leading real estate developers, contributing to structured, responsible, and informed real estate growth across the region.

Arvind Associate was established with a clear purpose: to simplify real estate transactions and protect the interests of buyers and sellers through transparent, well-researched, and ethical advisory. From humble beginnings, the firm grew steadily by adopting a strategic, analytical, and carefully evaluated approach, focusing on long-term value rather than short-term speculation.

A defining strength of Arvind Associate has always been its emphasis on due diligence and attention to detail. Arvind Verma has consistently followed a hands-on approachpersonally assessing developers, legal frameworks, project fundamentals, and long-term viability before associating with any real estate opportunity. This disciplined methodology has helped the firm earn the confidence of first-time home buyers, families, and seasoned investors alike.

The event's key highlight was the launch of THE PROPDREAM TEAM, a next-generation real estate advisory platform aligned with the firm's philosophy of professionalism, mentorship, and regulatory compliance. The initiative has been designed to serve first-time home buyers and sellers, families seeking diversified real estate portfolios, and NRIs living abroad, through end-to-end services including buying, selling, and investment advisory in India, property management through new-age technology, as well as mortgage and relocation services.

Launched alongside co-founders Prateek Verma, Gaurav Malik, and Tarun Verma, who bring together deep market expertise and a shared vision, THE PROPDREAM TEAM represents a structured and globally informed advisory framework.

- Prateek Verma brings more than a decade of experience in real estate and hospitality, with international exposure from Houston, Texas (USA). His background adds a strong understanding of global client servicing standards, asset management, and experience-driven advisory models.

- Gaurav Malik contributes over 20 years of experience in banking and real estate, offering depth in financial structuring, risk assessment, and compliance-oriented advisory practices.

- Tarun Verma adds a dacade of experience in management, banking, and real estate, with professional exposure across Toronto, Gurgaon, and Dubai, enabling structured cross-border portfolio planning.

Together, the leadership team is positioned to provide clients with a single-window advisory solution for real estate portfolio diversification across multiple geographies, strictly subject to applicable laws, regulatory frameworks, and jurisdictional requirements. All services are structured to remain aligned with RERA guidelines, financial regulations, and local compliance norms, reinforcing transparency and responsible execution.

The evening also featured a special highlight with Musical Talkshala by Padamjeet Sehrawat, adding a reflective and cultural dimension to the celebration, symbolizing the balance between professional success and thoughtful leadership.

As Arvind Associate enters its next phase, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to ethical practices, client education, regulatory compliance, and long-term relationship building. The firm continues to focus on informed advisory, disciplined execution, and trust-led growthprinciples that have guided it for 36 years.

Today, Arvind Associate stands as a testament to values-driven leadership and sustainable successoffering clients the confidence of working with a firm that has grown responsibly alongside Gurgaon and continues to evolve with integrity in a dynamic real estate landscape.

