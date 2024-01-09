"As a third-world person, I am proud of what India has achieved": Timor-Leste President

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos Horta said on Tuesday that he was proud to see India's progress and what the country has achieved in the 21st century.

"Amazing, I am very proud as a third world person (by) what India has achieved, catapulting and jumping into the 21st century technology, in every area," Timor-Leste President toldin Ahmedabad.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Timor Leste leader termed the former as the most popular leader.

"He is rated the most popular leader, the most credible in the world when you compare with other major powers. Modi is most trusted around the world," he added.

The President of Timor-Leste is in India from January 8-10, 2024 to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Earlier today, PM Modi met President Horta in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to President Horta and his delegation to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on what is the first-ever Head of State or Government level visit between the two countries.

Prime Minister re-affirmed India's commitment to build a vibrant "Delhi-Dili" connect.

In September 2023, he had announced the opening of the Indian Mission in the country. He offered assistance to Timor-Leste in capacity building, human resource development, IT, fintech, energy and healthcare including traditional medicine and pharma.

He also invited Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

He congratulated President Horta for ASEAN's in-principle decision to admit Timor-Leste as its 11th member and expressed hope for its attainment of full membership soon.

President Horta thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation to participate in the Summit. He sought support from India in meeting its development priorities, particularly in the areas of healthcare and capacity building in IT.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

President Horta expressed strong support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council. The leaders committed to continue their excellent cooperation in the multilateral arena. Prime Minister appreciated

Timor-Leste's active participation in the two editions of the Voice of Global South Summit. They agreed that countries of the Global South should synergize their position on global issues.

The bilateral relationship between India and Timor-Leste is anchored in shared values of democracy and plurality. India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Timor-Leste in 2002.

